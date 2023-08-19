Dele Alli’s stylish girlfriend thrills fans with latest bikini photo dump from Ibiza holiday 

Former Tottenham Hotspur star, Dele Alli’s girlfriend, Cindy Kimberly recently took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning bikini pictures.

English attacking midfielder Dele Alli has been dating Cindy Kimberly since 2022, after they were pictured together for the first time on a yacht in Capri, Italy.

Cindy Kimberly was born in Amsterdam on November 16, 1998, and from a young age, she was interested in modelling. She's currently signed to Uno Models and is also a social media influencer with more than seven million followers on her Instagram account.

She regularly posts her snaps as well as those of her boyfriend on her social media account. She recently uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram from her outing in Ibiza, Spain.

In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a black bikini. In addition to the pictures, she also uploaded a video of her swimming alongside fishes. Cindy Kimberly only used a fish emoji to caption the post.

Watching the post, her boyfriend and former Tottenham Hotspur star, Dele Alli, also reacted. He commented on the pictures with heart eyes emoji. The post instantly got a million likes and a bunch of celebrities also reacted to the post.

Everton fans show their support towards Dele Alli during his first home appearance after a heartbreaking interview

After his heartbreaking interview with Gary Neville in July where he revealed his struggles, former Tottenham Hotspur star, Dele Alli attended his first game at Goodison Park on August 12.

The English attacking midfielder got a warm reception from the fans as they presented a banner for Alli, which said:

"We are with you Dele. Together we are stronger."

Dele Alli also applauded the fans as he walked towards the ground before the start of the match in training gear. Everton fans also displayed their support towards the two-time PFA Young Player of the Year in the Toffees' pre-season match against Sporting Lisbon.

"We are miles away from that [thinking about his role in the squad], he is just getting himself right again. He is feeling good and now we will be working with him, on top of that, to make sure the injury is right. But it is still going to be a bit of time yet," Everton manager Sean Dyche said.

Moreover, addressing his situation, Everton's manager Dyche also affirmed that Alli has been feeling good following his comeback in the beautiful game. Hence, fans can expect the 27-year-old to get back in form soon.