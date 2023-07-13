Dele's partner Cindy Kimberly sends heartwarming message on social media following his interview with Gary Neville

As the dust settles on an emotionally charged interview with Gary Neville, Everton midfielder Dele's partner Cindy Kimberly sent him a heartwarming message. His candid interview, which left both him and Neville teary-eyed on 'The Overlap,' unearthed raw, painful stories about his struggles with addiction.

Dele courageously shed light on his battle with a sleeping pill addiction, a journey that took him down the road to rehab (via SportBible):

"So I went there [rehab] for six weeks."

Dele also revealed how his club, Everton, helped him get through that period:

"Everton were amazing and supported. I will be grateful to them forever. For them to be so honest and understanding I couldn’t ask for anything more during a time I was making the biggest decision of my life - doing something I was scared to do. I’m happy I’ve done it."

Cindy Kimberly, Dele's partner since last summer, subsequently took to social media, revealing her pride in the midfielder's bravery. Kimberly wrote "Proud of you," on Dele's Instagram post detailing the interview.

Kimberly further amplified her message by sharing the post on her story, captioning it (via SportBible):

"So proud of Dele."

The football community has also rallied behind Dele as messages of solidarity and admiration flooded in for the player. Among these voices was Harry Kane, Dele's former Spurs teammate and captain of the England team. In a tweet, Kane lauded Dele's courage (via SportBible):

"Proud of Alli for speaking out and sharing his experience to try and help others."

Prince William reaches out to "brave and inspirational" Dele after heartbreaking interview revelations

The former Tottenham midfielder has continued to stir waves of admiration following his heart-wrenching interview with Gary Neville. Prince William joined the chorus of support for Dele, who revealed his experiences with mental health struggles, childhood trauma, and addiction.

Prince William took to Twitter to applaud the Englishman's bravery and inspire further discussions on mental health.

He tweeted:

"Brave and inspirational, Dele. Discussing mental health is not a sign of weakness. Let's keep the conversation going. We're all with you and we wish you the very best. W."

Gary Neville, the former Manchester United captain who conducted the emotional interview also shared his feelings on social media. He wrote:

"I'm struggling to find the words to put with this post but please watch my most recent interview with Dele. It's the most emotional, difficult yet inspirational conversation I've ever had in my life."

Dele went on loan to Besiktas in Turkey last season, where he played 15 games and scored three goals. He is now back with the Toffees but is currently recovering from an injury, following the end of his loan spell.

