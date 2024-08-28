“Delete the account" - Lamine Yamal fires back at Barcelona critic after Rayo Vallecano win

Prodigious Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal had some words of retaliation for a social media critic after the Catalan giants' 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga (August 27). The teenage sensation was one of the best players on the pitch for the Blaugrana, showcasing his incredible offensive arsenal.

Unai Lopez handed Vallecano a shock lead early in the game (9'). Hansi Flick's side were playing catch-up for the next 50 minutes and got the due reward for their efforts when Pedri fired the equalizer into the bottom corner (60').

Yamal then made a searing run down the right wing, cutting it back from the by-line to new signing Dani Olmo. The 26-year-old curled his effort into the bottom-left corner (82'), handing Barca their third consecutive 2-1 victory.

Despite grabbing all three points and moving to the top of La Liga, a Barcelona fan was critical of the team's performance in a TikTok post. He lambasted the players, handing them terrible ratings for their displays.

In a screenshot from the video, players like Ferran Torres, Gerard Martin, Jules Kounde and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen received abhorrent ratings of 2.5, 3, 3.5 and 5, respectively. Yamal himself received only a 6.5 rating despite setting up the winning goal for his side.

The youngster didn't take too kindly to the critic's evaluations, dropping a reply in Spanish that read (via Barca Universal):

"Delete the account better," along with three laughing emojis.

Yamal has played a crucial role in helping Barcelona maintain a perfect record to start the season. He has bagged an assist each against Valencia on August 17 and Vallecano, and scored his first goal of the season against Athletic Bilbao on August 24.

"He is the only player" - Pundit makes interesting claim about Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid

Pundit Joaquin Maroto (AS) has claimed that Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is the only player who could get into Real Madrid's starting line-up at the moment.

Following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain a month ago, Los Blancos' attack looks stronger than ever. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has a galaxy of stars at his disposal, including Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Endrick and Arda Guler.

Yet, Maroto has claimed that Yamal would be the only player from Real's eternal rivals who could break into the XI. In an appearance on Onze TV3, he said (via Madrid Universal):

"Lamine Yamal is the only player who would start for Real Madrid."

Yamal has started the season on fire, with a goal and two assists in the three games so far. Up next, he will be seen in action in Barcelona's La Liga fixture against Valladolid on Saturday, August 31.

