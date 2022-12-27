“Delighted to hand over the baton” – Sir Kenny Dalglish sends special message to Salah after Egyptian equals his Liverpool record

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish congratulated Reds ace Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian attacker equaled the former Scotland international's goal tally at Anfield.

Liverpool returned to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa. While Virgil van Dijk and Reds youngster Stefan Bajcetic added their names to the scoresheet, it was Salah who took the spotlight.

The Egyptian forward found the back of the net within five minutes, scoring his 172nd goal for the club to join Dalglish on Liverpool's all-time top goalscorers list in seventh place. However, the former AS Roma winger has done so in nearly half the appearances (277), while Dalglish has registered 515 appearances for the Merseyside outfit.

A true club legend Mo Salah now has as many Liverpool goals as Sir Kenny Dalglish.A true club legend Mo Salah now has as many Liverpool goals as Sir Kenny Dalglish.A true club legend ✨ https://t.co/OkcPB45rGj

Salah's monumental achievement prompted the retired Scotland international to send his plaudits to the Egyptian. Dalglish wrote on Twitter:

"A fantastic achievement for Mo Salah and great to be in the stands to watch the goal go in. The first time I’ve taken my grandson to an away game - thank you for making it a memorable one! Delighted to hand over the baton and I hope it brings even more success! YNWA."

Dalglish had a decorated career at Anfield. The former Celtic striker won six English First Division titles and the FA Cup as a player. He further won three First Divisions and two FA Cups after becoming player-manager for the Reds in 1985.

"Loved it" - Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool for 'exceptional' performance against Aston Villa

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on his team after their impressive 3-1 victory over Aston Villa. The German boss said (per the club's official website):

"Loved it. In a difficult game, we played a lot of good stuff. We were not superior in all moments – especially in the start of the second half, Aston Villa was clear better, we lost rhythm there. When you lose rhythm in an intense game, it is difficult to come back but we found ways to get out of that with massive counter-attacks."

He added:

"How we dealt with what they wanted to do in the first half was exceptional. Yes, they had their moments but we had ours as well. am really happy we had that start."

More #BBCFootball Jurgen Klopp says Stefan Bajcetic's goal for Liverpool was "like a Christmas story" after their win at Aston Villa.More Jurgen Klopp says Stefan Bajcetic's goal for Liverpool was "like a Christmas story" after their win at Aston Villa.More 👇 #BBCFootball

Following their victory over Aston Villa, Liverpool moved up to sixth position in the Premier League table. The Reds will next face Leicester City at Anfield on 31 December.

