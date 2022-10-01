“Delivering though he’s not in a maternity”, “Carrying the club on his back” – Liverpool fans salute 30-year-old star for his performance in 3-3 draw against Brighton

Liverpool fans heaped praise on Roberto Firmino for his display against Brighton & Hove Albion as the Reds were held to a 3-3 draw at home on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard put the visitors in front as he scored a brace in the first half. Firmino pulled one back for the hosts in the 33rd minute. The Brazilian was quickest to react after Mohamed Salah's poor touch.

Firmino scored another in the 54th minute. He received Luis Diaz's pass and breezed past a defender before slotting it into the bottom corner in style.

Webster's own goal gave the hosts the lead. However, Trossard completed his hat-trick in the 89th minute to salvage a point on the road. The Belgian became only the third opposing player in history to score a Premier League hat-trick at Anfield. Andrey Arshavin and Peter Ndlovu are the other two.

Liverpool fans, however, were impressed by Firmino's performance. They opined that the Brazilian has been the team's only consistent attacker so far this season.

Firmino has scored five goals and provided three assists in nine games in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's team so far this campaign. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter after Firmino's brace:

The Reds are now in ninth spot in the Premier League table after their draw against Brighton. They have only managed to pick up 10 points from seven league games so far this season.

Jurgen Klopp reacted to Liverpool starting the campaign in a far from ideal manner

Liverpool haven't had the best of starts to their campaign. Their German tactician Jurgen Klopp reacted to the manner his team have played so far this campaign, as he wrote in Saturday's matchday programme notes:

"Between now and the break for the World Cup, we are 'game, game, game, game'. It is persistent. It is relentless. But that's been our life at LFC for as long as I can remember.

"We have to embrace this challenge. See it as pressure of opportunity. It starts, as always, with me as the manager and my staff - but it's the same for the players and the supporters."

The former Borussia Dortmund manager continued:

"Everything we have achieved at LFC in recent years has been because we have been a strong collective. We don't need to remind ourselves of this necessarily, but it is our 'not-so-secret-sauce.'"

