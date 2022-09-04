"Delusion on a different level" "Getting ridiculous at this stage" - Manchester United fans left 'speechless' by Ten Hag's decision to start 25-year-old against Arsenal

Manchester United fans are not pleased with Scott McTominay's inclusion in the starting lineup to face Arsenal. The Old Trafford faithful were excited about Casemiro's arrival, but they have been angered to see him start on the bench since he joined the club.

Once again, Erik ten Hag has decided to start McTominay over Casemiro, with the 25-year-old clearly impressing the manager in training and on the field. McTominay has guided the Red Devils to two clean sheets in a row, and the Dutch manager is clearly hoping the Scotland international can produce the goods against Arsenal.

However, Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to slam the decision to start McTominay, with many of them clamoring for Casemiro's start instead. Here is a selection of their tweets:

hey yo @widmingbaer Only club in the world that would bench Casemiro for any player let alone McTominay. Speechless. Only club in the world that would bench Casemiro for any player let alone McTominay. Speechless.

' @AniUTD Idgaf about "if it's working don't change it" we have CASEMIRO on the bench for McTominay Idgaf about "if it's working don't change it" we have CASEMIRO on the bench for McTominay

ٍ @lwingba Let’s be real now Mctominay starting over Casemiro is just getting ridiculous at this stage Let’s be real now Mctominay starting over Casemiro is just getting ridiculous at this stage

𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚊𝚍𝚘𝚗𝚗𝚢 @vandebackk Not even zidane who has a far higher status than ten Hag and what he’s achieved would drop ronaldo and casemiro for rashford or mctominay



This actually breaks anything ole did



Delusion on a new level Not even zidane who has a far higher status than ten Hag and what he’s achieved would drop ronaldo and casemiro for rashford or mctominay This actually breaks anything ole didDelusion on a new level https://t.co/ypon7V3tJy

Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Match Preview

The Red Devils are set to host the unbeaten Gunners at Old Trafford in what is bound to be a spectacle from the Europa League contenders this Sunday. The two English outfits have enjoyed a long and historic rivalry, most notably compounded by the presence of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger over a decade ago.

However, the former managers have long left their respective clubs, with Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta now set to renew the rivalry. Arteta and his men have not dropped a single point in their last five games, having accumulated 15 points in the process. Ten Hag and his team have found some form, with United winning their last three Premier League games.

Going head-to-head, Arsenal have the upper hand in terms of their recent record, with the Gunners beating the Red Devils three times in their last five clashes. Manchester United have managed just one win in five against the Gunners, and Ten Hag will look to turn that particular tide and give United fans some bragging rights.

The Red Devils have looked rather potent in defense, coming off two hard-fought clean sheets against Southampton and Leicester City. However, with just four goals scored in their last three games, they offer minimal threat in the final third.

The Gunners have managed just one clean sheet in their last three games, so they will need to be wary in defense. However, their goalscoring form of seven goals in three games will certainly be an issue for the Red Devils.

