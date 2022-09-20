"Demonstrated himself to be very resilient and robust" - Medical expert lauds Liverpool star who is a 'freak of nature' 

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has been described as a "freak of nature" by medical expert Ben Dinnery for his incredible fitness record.

The 28-year-old full-back is currently out with a hamstring injury and will miss Scotland's upcoming Nations League games against Ukraine and Ireland.

According to The Athletic, Robertson has played 65.1% of his matches at Liverpool in the critical zone, when a player is most at risk of injury.

The world-class full-back has played 232 times for the Reds since his 2017 move from Hull City. He has made at least 47 club appearances in the previous four seasons.

Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal



"He's out for at least until after the international break.



"Curtis not available, Fabio Carvalho trained yesterday normal."



Dinnery, who runs Premier Injuries, claims he is amazed by Robertson's extraordinary fitness levels. The injury expert told Football Insider:

“There are two schools of thought here. First and foremost, some players not only survive but thrive in the critical zone. They are just freaks of nature, as it were. These are players that have a high amount of minutes and load, week in, week out."

He added:

“Andy Robertson is certainly one of those players who has demonstrated himself to be very resilient and robust. There is a great deal of work that goes into that. Robertson has said before that when the season comes along, he lives like a monk. His rest, recovery, diet, sleep, everything is spot on. You have to be aware of this stuff 24/7."

Dinnery also commended Liverpool's backroom staff for Robertson's fitness, saying:

“This isn’t just the responsibility of the player. You have to commend the club as a collective. The backroom staff consistently deliver in terms of what is expected of them. If you as a player are not managed correctly, you’re going to suffer injuries.”

The Redmen TV @TheRedmenTV Regardless of Andy Robertson's fitness, does Kostas Tsimikas deserve a prolonged run in the side when we return? Regardless of Andy Robertson's fitness, does Kostas Tsimikas deserve a prolonged run in the side when we return? https://t.co/kUcvnSKXpk

Jamie O'Hara believes Andy Robertson's Liverpool place could be under threat

Kostas Tsimikas has filled in at left-back for the Reds in Robertson's absence and has been extremely impressive.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara believes the 26-year-old is making a strong case to be first choice.

The Greek international provided an assist and was named Man of the Match in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

After the match, O'Hara stated:

“Tsmikias, his defensive runs, his recovery runs were brilliant. He was the best player on the pitch and he got his team out of trouble. I’m watching Trent (Alexander-Arnol), Ajax are hitting long balls and I’m like, ‘Where’s Trent? He’s still not back!' He’s going back like I’d run back. It’s not good enough.”

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are both in the top 5 for most successful passes into the final third for full backs this season. More work to do defensively but an encouraging stat. @Comparisonator Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are both in the top 5 for most successful passes into the final third for full backs this season. More work to do defensively but an encouraging stat. @Comparisonator https://t.co/TOFl88oxSp

Liverpool will next face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield in the Premier League on October 1.

