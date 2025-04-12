“Denied Ronaldo 4 assists”, “Was he drunk?” - Fans call out Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate who played ‘awful’ in Al-Nassr win over Al-Riyadh

Al-Nassr fans on X have blasted Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Jhon Duran after he failed to be clinical during their 2-1 win over Al-Riyadh. The two sides locked horns in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park on Saturday, April 12.

Al-Riyadh were dominant in the first half, breaking the deadlock via Faiz Selemani's accurate strike (45+2'). Cristiano Ronaldo leveled the scores in the 56th minute with a close-range finish. The Portugal icon then completed his brace eight minutes later from outside the box, netting an unstoppage volley into the top-right corner to secure the win for his side.

Duran performed poorly in front of goal, landing just three shots on target from an attempted 10 (30 percent accuracy). The former Aston Villa forward missed five big chances in the process, denying Ronaldo multiple assists, with the latter creating five chances in total.

One Al-Nassr fan accused Jhon Duran of wasting Cristiano Ronaldo's assists, posting:

"Duran missed about 5 clear chances today. Wtf is happening 😂 Denied Ronaldo 4 assists"

Another fan tweeted:

"What was wrong with Duran today? Was he drunk? The only reason Messi has more assists than Ronaldo is because his teammates can't score. At was Benzema before now it's Duran"

Other fans reacted below:

"Duran should have a score of 0 that guy was worse than taliscope today," one fan commented

"Duran !! what a waste of so much money," another added

"Duran was awful tonight!" one fan typed

"What a fun match! Cristiano's form has been extraordinary! The second goal was a masterpiece! Duran is no good at all! He's robbed Ronaldo of several assists. The team is still very unreliable," another chimed in

"Yea they gonna lose the league cus of gd , could have scored atleast 6 goals but Duran decided to play worst game of his career," another chimed in

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare for Al-Nassr during their 2-1 win over Al-Riyadh?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Al-Nassr came from behind to secure a vital 2-1 win over Al-Riyadh. The Knights of Najd are currently third in the Saudi Pro League table with 57 points from 27 games, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo was named the Player of the Match, earning a match rating of 9.2, per FotMob. The 40-year-old completed 25 passes from an attempted 28 with an accuracy of 89 percent and created five chances. He also landed four shots on target from eight attempts and delivered both his attempted accurate long balls.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature for Al-Nassr in their next fixture against Al-Qadisiyah on Friday, April 18.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 13, 2025, at 3:10 AM IST. They are subject to change.

