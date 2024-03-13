"Dennis Bergkamp-like" - Thierry Henry in awe of what Arsenal duo did in Champions League clash against Porto

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry has praised Gunners captain Martin Odegaard's assist against Porto in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash on Tuesday night, March 12.

Arsenal's only goal of the tie came in the 41st minute of the second leg, which ended with the Gunners edging the Portuguese side 4-2 in the penalty shootout after the tie ended 1-1.

Arsenal legend Henry praised Odegaard's through-ball, which was coolly finished by Leandro Trossard in the 41st minute to draw the hosts level at the Emirates. Speaking to CBS after the game, Henry said (via HITC):

“It was a long ball that Arsenal played. They recovered the ball and the ball went on the outside. We all know when this guy (Odegaard) has the ball on his left foot and Trossard, I worked with him on this type of finish. He has plenty of those. That’s what I was talking about, that long ball. At times, you have to be a bit direct."

Talking about Odegaard's actions in particular, Henry elaborated:

"What I like here is what Odegaard did when the ball comes back here. Is that Bergkamp-like? Yes, very much so. The way he shifted the ball back onto his left foot, to find that little pass that went in between the leg of the player, to make sure Trossard was going to finish it and he finished it ever-so well."

Talking about Trossard's finish, Henry was asked if it was a replica of the goals he had scored for Arsenal.

“It’s a Trossard finish because, I can tell you, in training when we were playing, in the national team, he has that in his locker and we saw it with Brighton too,” the Frenchman replied.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed with his team's win on penalties

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was asked about his thoughts on the Gunners' win against Porto in the Round of 16. Speaking after the game, he said (via Arsenal's official website):

"Magic, what we expected, a really tough opponent, really well organised, very difficult to generate constant momentum in the game in the way they play and that’s credit to them. We did it, we scored a beautiful goal, they insisted in different ways, in the way the game allowed as well, and it’s such a huge experience for us."

About Arsenal's brilliant performance in the penalties, Arteta said:

"We had to do it at the end with the penalties, we prepared well, and credit to the coaches as well for the way they did it and obviously for David [Raya]. He had some difficult moments to start but he stood up, had an incredible personality and ambition, and at the end he got rewarded with his moment."

The Gunners scored all four penalties (Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice), with David Raya saving two of the four penalties he faced on the night.