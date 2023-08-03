Derek Jeter heaps praises on Lionel Messi as Inter Miami take on Orlando City in Leagues Cup fixture

Legendary New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter heaped praise on Lionel Messi during a recent interview with MLS TV. Jeter stated that the Argentine was one of the greatest to play football and that he was looking forward to watching the Inter Miami star.

Inter Miami were up against Orlando City on Wednesday night in the League Cup match at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida. The Round-of-32 clash was delayed due to heavy rain and MLS TV took the opportunity to interview the celebrities in attendance.

Jeter was among those who spoke ahead of the kick-off when he praised Messi. He remarked that he was excited to see the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning captain in action.

"I think everyone is obviously is excited with Messi here. You know, one of the greatest players ever play and, you know, a lot of excitement," Jeter said. "He is the talk of the town, and I'm just looking forward to get a chance to watch him play. When you play professional sports, you're a fan of all sports and all players. You have admiration and respect for him, So I'm looking forward to watch."

Lionel Messi scored a brace in the 3-1 win over Orlando City to help Inter Miami make it to the Round of 16, where they will face FC Dallas.

Lionel Messi taking English lessons to communicate with Inter Miami teammates

Inter Miami star Robert Taylor has confirmed that Lionel Messi is taking English lessons after joining the MLS side. He added that the Argentine is doing well, but their connection on the pitch is already great.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Taylor said:

"I'm taking Spanish lessons and he's taking English lessons. Still, the conversation level isn't great, but, on the field, it's different. I feel like football is a language where if you link up with someone, you don't necessarily have to speak the same language - you just play well together. I've heard him say a couple things in English to me and couple of players around him, so I think he speaks pretty good English."

Lionel Messi has now scored five goals in his first three matches for Inter Miami. His addition has seen David Beckham's side get back to winning ways.