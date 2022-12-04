"Deschamps you clown" "It's crazy" - Fans wonder why France star has been benched against Poland after Man of match display against Tunisia

Fans are fuming to see Ibrahima Konate's exclusion from France's starting XI for their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Poland today (December 4).

Didier Deschamps' side qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament after finishing at the top of Group D. They will take on Group C runner-up Poland.

Both sides are coming into the clash on the back of a defeat.

Robert Lewandowski-led Poland were defeated 2-0 by Argentina in their final Group C clash. However, they managed to qualify due to having a superior goal difference than Mexico. Both teams earned four points in their first three games.

Les Bleus, meanwhile, suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Tunisia in their final group game. With qualification for the knockout stages already secured, Deschamps decided to name a second-string lineup for the game.

One player who impressed during the game was Liverpool starlet Konate. He started alongside Raphael Varane on defense for the game.

However, Deschamps hasn't named Konate in France's lineup for the clash against Poland. Instead, he has chosen to start Varane and Dayot Upamecano.

Fans noted that Konate should have started in place of Varane for the game. They opined that Poland are a physical side and might exploit the absence of the Liverpool man.

Here are some of the reactions across Twitter after Deschamps didn't name Konate in France's first XI for the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Poland:

VVD QATAR 2022 @futarii1 How is konate on the bench after that perfomance? How is konate on the bench after that perfomance?💀 https://t.co/1gQextxXwK

🥤 @AN21ONY 🤣 twitter.com/themadridzone/… Madrid Zone @theMadridZone France XI vs Poland. France XI vs Poland. 🚨 France XI vs Poland. https://t.co/vgYvJsvhOd Varane in the squad but but but but I was told Konaté was the ‘better player’ Varane in the squad but but but but I was told Konaté was the ‘better player’😂😂😂🤣 twitter.com/themadridzone/…

Liam 🔴 @liamwraith22 Get French Football News @GFFN France XI vs Poland: Lloris - Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, T.Hernandez - Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot - Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé. France XI vs Poland: Lloris - Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, T.Hernandez - Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot - Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé. I can’t understand the omission of Konaté. Varane was evidently off it against Tunisia while Ibou was the only player to put in a reasonable performance of the starters. It’s crazy. twitter.com/gffn/status/15… I can’t understand the omission of Konaté. Varane was evidently off it against Tunisia while Ibou was the only player to put in a reasonable performance of the starters. It’s crazy. twitter.com/gffn/status/15…

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz Ibrahima Konate has been dropped to the bench for France's clash against Poland today. 🤨 Ibrahima Konate has been dropped to the bench for France's clash against Poland today. 🤨

LFC @thevandijkera imagine dropping konaté after all his excellent performances. especially after the last one imagine dropping konaté after all his excellent performances. especially after the last one

T🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @LFC_Welshy Wait. KONATE IS ON THE BENCH ADTER THAT MOTM WPRTHY PERFORMANCE?? Wait. KONATE IS ON THE BENCH ADTER THAT MOTM WPRTHY PERFORMANCE??

Jordan @rocker3001 Konate not starting, Time for lewandowski to strike Konate not starting, Time for lewandowski to strike

France coach Didier Deschamps heaped praise on Polish striker Robert Lewandowski ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash

Poland v Argentina: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Arguably, the lion's share of work for France's defense today will be to stop the attacking prowess of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

Didier Deschamps praised the talismanic forward ahead of the game as he said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We must make sure to limit his influence. The fewer balls he has, the less dangerous he will be, Beyond his intelligence, his technical skill, he uses his body very well, even if he has not always had a lot of balls in his first three matches. But the slightest ball can be dangerous with him. We are not going to focus on him, but he is there to materialize everything that can be dangerous.”

The Barcelona hitman has found the back of the net once in the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. He scored in Poland's 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

