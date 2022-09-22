“Deschamps and his favouritism”, “Not watching then” – France fans furious with ‘agenda’ behind leaving out 25-year-old star from line-up against Austria 

France fans are furious that Didier Deschamps has left Ousmane Dembele for their UEFA Nations League clash with Austria this evening (September 22).

Les Bleus are looking to build some momentum heading into the FIFA World Cup later this year as they look to defend their crown.

Pressure has been building on Deschamps following a poor run of results. The French failed to win any of their four Nations League clashes in the summer, including two home defeats against Croatia and Denmark.

They are looking to become the first nation to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Ahead of the clash with Austria at the Stade de France, Deschamps named his lineup for the encounter in which they are heavy favorites. The 53-year-old appears to have gone with a 3-4-1-2 formation with Antoine Griezmann behind Oliver Giroud and Kylian Mbappe.

However, fans are extremely upset that Dembele has not made the starting lineup, despite enjoying an excellent season so far for Barcelona. The pacy winger appears to have overcome his injury problems to score twice and provide four assists in his eight appearances so far.

Dembele hasn't started for his country in 2022 so far. Supporters took to Twitter to express their disappointment that he has once again not been given an opportunity:

Phavo @phavo_utd

Deschamps and his favouritism @PSGhub Why in the world is Dembele not starting?

Aniruddh @frenkie_ani PSGhub @PSGhub France’s XI vs. Austria



France's XI vs. Austria

Maignan - Clauss, Koundé, Varane, Badiashile, Ferland Mendy - Fofana, Tchouaméni - Griezmann - Giroud, MBAPPÉ.

This agenda against dembele

𝑽™ @DrizzyFCB PSGhub @PSGhub France’s XI vs. Austria



No Dembele? Not watching then

France boss Didier Deschamps looks at positive side of Antoine Griezmann's current situation

Antoine Griezmann is a crucial player for France, but is facing a bizarre situation with Atletico Madrid playing him for only half an hour per game.

Atleti is allegedly trying to avoid activating a clause which would lead to them paying Barcelona a huge fee to keep him. They will have to pay €50 million to the Catalans if Griezmann plays more than 45 minutes in more than 50% of their matches this season.

The France international has played more than 30 minutes in just one of eight matches so far this season.

Griezmann was a key member of the France squad that became world champions in Russia in 2018, as he scored four goals. However, Deschamps is attempting to look at the positive side of the strange circumstances.

The manager stated (as per L'Equipe):

“At least he’s not tired. He has a situation that you know. I’m not going to go into that area. This limits his playing time. On playing time, granted, he remains a decisive player for his club. He aspires to better, to more. It’s been a while since he last did 90 minutes.”

Griezmann has only started one game so far this season, scoring twice and providing two assists in his eight appearances.

Atletico Universe @atletiuniverse Antoine Griezmann is very happy at Atlético de Madrid.



He loves the club, the city, the fans and would like to give his best for Atleti despite his current situation.



[🎖: @888sport] Antoine Griezmann is very happy at Atlético de Madrid.He loves the club, the city, the fans and would like to give his best for Atleti despite his current situation.[🎖: @FabrizioRomano ❗️ Antoine Griezmann is very happy at Atlético de Madrid. 🇫🇷He loves the club, the city, the fans and would like to give his best for Atleti despite his current situation. 🔴⚪️[🎖: @FabrizioRomano, @888sport] https://t.co/IJc7IwZYIU

