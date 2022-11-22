“Deserve to go out in group stages”, “Hope they lose now” – Fans express disappointment as 24-year-old Argentina star is benched for FIFA World Cup game against Saudi Arabia

Manchester United fans are incensed by the fact that Lisandro Martinez has been benched for Argentina's FIFA World Cup clash against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (22 November).

La Albiceleste have put forward a strong starting XI for their opening FIFA World Cup match. Their revered captain Lionel Messi will spearhead their attack, alongside Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez. Behind this dangerous front three, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes and Papu Gomez will start in midfield.

ESPN Argentina @ESPNArgentina ¡ASÍ VA LA SELECCIÓN ARGENTINA!



El 11 que definió Scaloni para debutar en el Mundial frente a Arabia Saudita. ¿Estás de acuerdo con el equipo?



Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi will play as centre-backs while Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Tagliafico will be deployed as full-backs. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will start between the sticks.

Although manager Lionel Scaloni seems to have selected a strong lineup for his side's FIFA World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia, one group of fans are still unhappy.

Manchester United supporters cannot believe that Scaloni has benched star centre-back Lisandro Martinez for the encounter. The Argentine defender has been in stellar form at Old Trafford this season, playing an integral role in manager Erik ten Hag's defense.

He has featured in all 14 of his club's league fixtures and has largely been chosen by the Dutch boss over captain Harry Maguire, who has only made four appearances in the English top flight.

Red Devils supporters took to Twitter ahead of Argentina's FIFA World Cup opener to express their disappointment at the Argentine coach's decision.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ryan @RyanLees20 @TheEuropeanLad Martinez not starting is criminal wayyyyyy better than Otamendi @TheEuropeanLad Martinez not starting is criminal wayyyyyy better than Otamendi

Maame @seimah92 @KayReports011 @MmoaNkoaaa And Otamendi over Martinez in 2022 sake of he play in champions league anaaa ?ah 🤣 @KayReports011 @MmoaNkoaaa And Otamendi over Martinez in 2022 sake of he play in champions league anaaa ?ah 🤣

Akash Rawat @akashbruhwat twitter.com/Football__Twee… Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Argentina XI : Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Papu Gomez; Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Di Maria.



Saudi Arabia XI: Alowais; Abdulhamid, Altambakti, Albulayhi, Alshahrani; Alfaraj, Kanno, Almalki; Albrikan, Alshehri, Aldawsari.



#FIFAWorldCup Argentina XI : Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Papu Gomez; Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Di Maria.Saudi Arabia XI: Alowais; Abdulhamid, Altambakti, Albulayhi, Alshahrani; Alfaraj, Kanno, Almalki; Albrikan, Alshehri, Aldawsari. 🇦🇷 Argentina XI : Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Papu Gomez; Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Di Maria.🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia XI: Alowais; Abdulhamid, Altambakti, Albulayhi, Alshahrani; Alfaraj, Kanno, Almalki; Albrikan, Alshehri, Aldawsari.#FIFAWorldCup Imagine playing a 48 year old Otamendi over Licha with the season that he's having Imagine playing a 48 year old Otamendi over Licha with the season that he's having 💀 twitter.com/Football__Twee…

𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @LarrieYNWA Otamendi still starts for Argentina in 2022, they're not winning this World Cup. Otamendi still starts for Argentina in 2022, they're not winning this World Cup.

Argentina boss says his national side are not obligated to win FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The Argentina boss believes his outfit are not obliged to win this year's FIFA World Cup. Scaloni insists that supporters will be happy to witness the kind of football his team are playing at the moment, regardless of whether they lift the prestigious trophy.

He said at a news conference (via Reuters):

"In a national team like Argentina, you always carry pressure being the coach. And if the results don't go your way, I know how it works. But I am also clear about the path I choose. Let it be clear that under no circumstances are we obliged to win a World Cup. Not at all. We are wrong if we believe that."

"We are going to compete with other very good teams. We are going to enjoy this World Cup. And we hope that both the Argentinians and the rest of the fans will be happy to see a team that plays the kind of football we like."

