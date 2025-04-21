"Deserved the Ballon d'Or for a long time" - Brazil hero Cafu picks 2025 Ballon d'Or winner

Brazil hero Cafu has revealed his pick for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award. The former AC Milan defender has backed Barcelona winger Raphinha to be named the best player in the world amid his incredible run of displays this season.

Ad

It is now the most decisive phase of the campaign and the battle for the Ballon d'Or award is heating up. Raphinha has emerged as one of the bookies' favorites to go home with the accolade as he continues to make the difference for Barcelona in their treble chase.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca, Cafu boldly reckoned that his compatriot already deserves football's most coveted individual honor because of the numbers he's contributed so far.

Ad

Trending

"Raphinha has deserved the Ballon d’Or for a long time," he said (via Barca Universal). "This year, even more so, because of all the numbers and everything he has done in the championship, not only in La Liga, but also in the Champions League,” added the legendary right-back.

Cafu definitely has a good point. Raphinha has put in solid numbers for the Ballon d'Or award this season. So far, the attacker has recorded 30 goals and 23 assists to his name in 48 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

That includes 15 goals and 11 assists in 30 La Liga games, 12 goals and seven assists in 12 Champions League outings, one goal and four assists in the Copa del Rey, as well as two goals and one assist in the Spanish Super Cup.

More impressively, the Brazilian has been turning up in big games. He bagged a hat-trick against Bayern Munich, a brace against Real Madrid, five goals versus Benfica. Other season-defining performances include the one he put up against Celta Vigo last weekend, where he scored twice including the winner in a hard-fought 4-3 victory.

Ad

Highlighting Raphinha's rivals for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award

It is quite interesting that Raphinha's main rivals for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award include three of his own teammates at Barcelona. His partners in crime, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, are equally putting up decisive efforts and stacking up incredible numbers this season. The earlier has bagged 40 goals and three assists so far while the latter has recorded 14 goals and 22 assists to his name.

Ad

Meanwhile, former Barca winger Ousmane Dembele is also running riot at Paris Saint-Germain with 32 goals 11 assists while Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is having an incredible season as well with 32 goals and four assists.

Elsewhere, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane are also making a case for themselves with 32 goals and 23 assists and 36 goals and 12 assists respectively. The winner of the 2025 Ballon d'Or will be unveiled by France Football in Paris on October 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jidonu Mauyon Jidonu is a European and international football news writer at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and has around 7 years of previous experience working with the likes of Tribuna and SportRaba, Jidonu has a good eye for detail and has the ability to created cohesive articles, and reporting exploits have also led him to exclusively cover the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the past.



Jidonu’s tryst with football started after watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup final between Brazil and Germany, being mesmerized by Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. Barcelona philosophy and approach towards the game under Pep Guardiola further fueled the burgeoning love for the sport, and he has been a Culer ever since.



Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi is his favorite player and is the one true GOAT for him over Cristiano Ronaldo. The 2022 FIFA World Cup final, where Messi's brace led to La Albiceleste lifting the cup left a lasting impact on him. His love for Messi also sees him follow Major League Soccer apart from Europe’s top five leagues.



In his free time, Jidonu raps and produces music, and also enjoys reading and swimming. Know More