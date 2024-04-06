“Deserved better” - Alan Smith suggests Arsenal teammate let Kai Havertz down in first half vs Brighton

Alan Smith reckons that Kai Havertz's teammate Gabriel Jesus let the Arsenal forward down as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 on the south coast on April 6.

Even though they won handily at the Amex Stadium, there was one memorable moment in the game - a big opportunity that Jesus wasted. The Gunners had a good attack in the 15th minute, as Havertz drove down the right flank after receiving a pinpoint pass from Jorginho.

The forward precisely delivered the cross to Jesus at the far post. But the striker missed a great opportunity to give Arsenal the lead by failing to convert his header. It would have further cemented the Gunners' early-game domination, and not everyone was pleased with the miss.

Pundit Alan Smith offered his thoughts on the squandered chance, applauding Havertz for his run and cross but condemning Jesus for letting it pass. He said on Sky Sports (via Arsenal Insider):

“It’s a good run from Havertz, it really is. And this is a great pick out, superb pass – [it] deserved better.”

Eventually, it didn't matter as the Gunners won 3-0, with Havertz scoring a goal.

Arsenal rises to the top of the Premier League with a win over Brighton

Arsenal now sit at the Premier League's top spot after they beat Brighton at the Amex Stadium 3-0 on Saturday. This victory came just after Manchester City beat Crystal Palace earlier in the day, which temporarily dropped the Gunners to second position.

Mikel Arteta's men showed their ability to recover and establish control, as they took the game to their hosts from the first whistle. Several players, including Gabriel, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Kai Havertz, missed several chances early on. But despite these early disappointments, the team persevered and it paid off.

Tariq Lamptey knocked down Gabriel Jesus in the 31st minute, which resulted in a penalty kick after a VAR review. Bukayo Saka took the penalty and converted it effectively, scoring the Gunners' ninth goal this season from the spot.

It also gave them the upper hand, as after the half-time break, they consolidated their lead with another goal in the 62nd minute. With his 10th goal this season, Kai Havertz made a big impression to double the scoreline, thanks to a Jorginho assist. The German was also crucial in setting up Leandro Trossard's 86th-minute goal, which sealed Arsenal's triumph.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are set to play Manchester United on Sunday, and the Gunners will be hoping they struggle against the Red Devils at Old Trafford. If the Merseyside giants win, Mikel Arteta's men will be forced down to second place, two points behind the Reds.

