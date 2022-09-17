“Deserved until he steps his game up”, “God freed us” – Tottenham fans celebrate as Antonio Conte drops 2 players from starting line-up for Leicester City game

Tottenham Hotspur fans were happy to see Son Heung-Min and Emerson being dropped from the team's starting line-up for their Premier League clash against Leicester City.

Son has been an essential part of the Spurs in recent seasons. However, the South Korean star has misfired so far this season. In eight games, he has not scored a single goal and has provided only one assist.

Hence, fans were happy not to see him start for a crucial Premier League clash against the Foxes.

Emerson Royal was also left out of the starting lineup by manager Antonio Conte. Like Son, Emerson's only contribution has been an assist in eight games this season.

Harry Kane, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski have started as the front three against Leicester City.

Fans were also worried to see Davinson Sanchez starting instead of Cristian Romero. However, they noted that Conte might be managing the Argentine's fitness.

Check out the best reactions from Twitter as Tottenham Hotspur name their line-up for the upcoming clash against Leicester City:

Spurs are currently in third spot in the Premier League, with 14 points from six games. With a win, they will have the chance to go level with league leaders Manchester City and one point above Arsenal. The Gunners, however, will take the field on September 18 against Brentford at home.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte had a word with Dejan Kulusevski for the Swede not starting past three matches

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.

Tottenham Spurs manager Antonio Conte broke one of his rules of not explaining to his players the reason behind their absence from the team. He had a chat with Dejan Kulusevski after the Swede didn't start their past three games. Here's what the Italian said ahead of Spurs' clash against Leicester City:

"This is the good problem, when you are in a team that are trying to be competitive. We have just started our path to be competitive. We added one strong piece in our squad compared to last season because Richarlison is an important piece. You add this piece with Sonny, Harry and Deki, they did really well." (h/t football.london)

He further added:

"For sure to drop Deki for three games in a row, honestly, for me, it was difficult. I don’t like to give explanations to my players because otherwise in every game I have to speak to one, to another one and another one. I think the most important thing is to have respect about the role."

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far