After Giovanni Reyna's loan move to Premier League club Nottingham Forest from Borussia Dortmund, football fans have expressed their shock and excitement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier this Wednesday (January 31), Reyna secured a short-term temporary move to Nuno Espirito Santo's side after penning a new contract at BVB until June 2026. Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, beat competition from three teams, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following the American midfielder's recent move

"He deserve[s] a bigger club tbh"

Another football supporter hailed Forest's business strategy

"Great signing, but I thought they were restricted cause of FFP?"

Here's how other fans reacted to the Dortmund man's loan transfer:

Reyna, who joined Dortmund from New York City FC on a free switch in 2019, rose to fame due to his fine exploits in the 2020-21 season. He contributed seven goals and eight assists in 46 matches, including 30 starts, across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

However, in the following two campaigns, the 24-cap USA international endured a difficult time dealing with a host of injuries. He bagged nine goals and recorded six assists in 43 joint appearances, including 15 overall starts, in the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 seasons.

A right-footed versatile midfielder renowned for his dribbling and vision, Reyna has made 14 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund this campaign. He has started just twice, racking up 360 minutes.

Now, Reyna is believed to pop up as a fine rotational option for Nottingham Forest. He could provide competition to Morgan Gibbs-White in the number 10 role, while also emerging as a makeshift wide option.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are currently 16th in the 2023-24 Premier League table with just 20 points from 22 games. They will next take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (February 4).

Jadon Sancho opens second BVB spell on fine note after leaving Premier League club

Earlier on January 11, Jadon Sancho rejoined Borussia Dortmund on a loan switch after being frozen out of Premier League side Manchester United's first-team plans this term. BVB, meanwhile, is allegedly set to cover part of the player's wages and pay £3.4 million as loan fee.

Sancho, who joined the Premier League outfit from BVB for an initial £73 million in 2021, has already laid out two assists for Edin Terzic's side this campaign. The 23-year-old wide operator has started two of his three Bundesliga appearances so far, featuring in 184 minutes.

Before rejoining Dortmund, the 23-cap England international made three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season. However, he failed to feature in a single contest for Manchester United after publicly calling out his manager Erik ten Hag September last year.