“Deserves his flowers”, “He was faultless today” – Liverpool fans hail ‘incredible performance’ from underfire star during win over West Ham

Liverpool fans hailed Joe Gomez on X (formerly Twitter) after his defensive masterclass during the Reds' 3-1 win against West Ham United on Sunday (September 24).

Liverpool's impressive start to the 2023-24 Premier League season continued as they were able to dispatch West Ham 3-1 at Anfield. They are now second in the table with 16 points having played six games, two points behind league leaders Manchester City.

West Ham had to opportunity to score twice in the opening 10 minutes through Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio but were unable to make the most of their chances. Mohamed Salah gave the Reds the lead by scoring a 16th-minute penalty.

Despite Jurgen Klopp and Co. dominating possession, West Ham equalized in the 42nd minute through Jarrod Bowen's brilliant header. Darwin Nunez gave the Merseysiders the lead in the 60th minute, lobbing the keeper after excellently receiving Alexis Mac Allister's weighted cross.

Diogo Jota netted in the 85th minute to secure all three points for Liverpool. While the entire team looked impressive as a unit, fans lavished praise upon makeshift right-back Joe Gomez.

The 26-year-old has made five appearances this season due to Trent Alexander-Arnold's hamstring injury. He made the most of his opportunity today, winning all of his tackles, making four recoveries and two interceptions, and winning eight duels. He also looked assured in attack, boasting a pass accuracy of 85%.

One fan wrote:

"Credit to Joe Gomez, he was faultless today as an inverted RB. Deserves his flowers."

Another fan posted:

"Can someone make sure Joe Gomez doesn’t go home with Michail Antonio in his back pocket. Fantastic performance from Joe Gomez. Credit where credit's due."

Gomez is currently the longest-serving star to play under Jurgen Klopp, having made his debut for the club in the 2015-16 season. He has made 180 appearances for the Reds to date.

Liverpool vs. West Ham United: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Liverpool won their sixth game in a row in all competitions as they convincingly defeated West Ham United 3-0 at Anfield. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Reds were able to dominate possession with 65% of the ball. They completed 635 passes with an accuracy of 88%. In contrast, David Moyes' men had 35% of the ball and registered 346 passes with an accuracy of 78%.

Liverpool looked more threatening in attack, landing 22 shots with seven being on target. On the other hand, the Hammers had 11 shots with four being on target.