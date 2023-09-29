"Deserves to keep his spot" - Pundit wants 'excellent' Manchester United star to start alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro against Palace

Pundit Stan Collymore is eager to see Manchester United star Hannibal Mejbri start in midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro against Crystal Palace on Saturday, September 30.

Mejbri was named in Erik Ten Hag's starting line-up as Manchester United faced Crystal Palace in the third round of the EFL Cup on September 26. The 20-year-old put in a great shift, drawing attention with his brilliant movement, decent passing, and amazing confidence on the ball.

He linked up well with his teammates and was influential as the Red Devils strolled to a convincing 3-0 victory at Old Trafford. Collymore believes Mejbri deserves to keep his spot in the line-up against Palace on Saturday in the Premier League. He has urged Erik Ten Hag to start him alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in the center.

“I do expect Ten Hag to name a much-changed starting lineup but I think Hannibal is one player who deserves to keep his spot,” the pundit said in an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside.

“We haven’t seen a lot from him yet but from what I have seen so far, particularly on Tuesday night in the cup, I thought he was excellent. He played a really good game and looks to have the energy and tenacity Ten Hag has been demanding. I would like to see him start alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro," he added.

If Erik Ten Hag decides to involve Hannibal Mejbri against Crystal Palace on Saturday, it'd be the Tunisian's fourth straight appearance. He's featured in each of Manchester United's last three games across all fronts. He even found the back of the net during the 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Manchester United welcome back attacker ahead of Crystal Palace clash

One of Erik Ten Hag's headaches seems to have been resolved as Manchester United attacker Antony has made a return to Old Trafford. The Brazilian resumed training with the group at Carrington on Friday morning and is available for selection for the weekend's fixture.

Anthony has been out of action since his former partner Gabriela Cavallin accused him of domestic violence, leading to an investigation. He was suspended by the club but has returned to training.

The winger has made four appearances for the Red Devils across all fronts so far this season and is yet to register a goal contribution. It remains to be seen if Erik Ten Hag will be willing to throw him into the starting XI upon his return.