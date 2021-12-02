“Deserves much more credit” – Dejan Lovren takes swipe at Ballon d’Or after Mo Salah shines in 4-1 Liverpool win

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren took a swipe at the Ballon d'Or awards after Mohamed Salah starred in Liverpool's 4-1 win against Everton. The Reds hammered their local rivals last night (December 1) thanks to a brace and an assist from Salah.

The Egyptian has been in fine form, having scored 19 goals and assisted seven more in 19 games this season. Salah has carried over his form from the 2020/21 season, where he finished with 31 goals and six assists in 51 games.

However, his goalscoring antics could only help Salah to a seventh-place finish in the 2021 Ballon d'Or awards. He finished below Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo. Salah's former Liverpool teammate Dejan Lovren has now called out the France Football-hosted award for being unfair on the former.

Lovren feels Salah deserves more recognition for his contribution to the game. The defender tweeted:

"Mo continue like that and next year France Football will move you to the sixth position. He deserves much more credit!"

Dejan Lovren @Dejan06Lovren Mo continue like that and next year France Football will move you to the 6th position. He deserves much more credit! Mo continue like that and next year France Football will move you to the 6th position. He deserves much more credit!

Lionel Messi feels Mo Salah can win the Ballon d'Or in the future

Lionel Messi won the 2021 Ballon d'Or in Paris on Sunday (November 28). Speaking on the chances of Salah and Lewandowski winning the award one day, Messi said:

"Salah will have opportunities in the years to come. Both players [Salah and Lewandowski] are at their best at the moment and will have more chances to win it."

Messi won his seventh Ballon d'Or this year and is now two ahead of arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five in his cabinet. The Argentine's current boss Mauricio Pochettino has backed him to win an eighth Ballon d'Or next year by helping PSG win multiple titles this season.

Liverpool are back to their ruthless best this season

Liverpool struggled with severe burnouts and multiple injuries last season. Back-to-back successful campaigns (2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League) took their toll on the Reds squad. Jurgen Klopp's side finished the 2020-21 season without any silverware.

However, they seem to have refound their mojo this season and are firing on all cylinders. Liverpool are currently two points behind leaders Chelsea in the Premier League and have already scored 43 goals in 14 games.

In Europe, they have a 100% win record and have banged in 15 goals in five matches. With a flurry of festive fixtures underway, Liverpool are perfectly poised to meet them head-on.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

They have conceded only one goal in their last four matches and seem to be scoring for fun on the other end at the moment.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra