“Deserves to play in the Champions League” – Roberto Carlos names potential destination for Marcelo after leaving Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos has given an insight into where Brazilian full-back Marcelo could be playing next season. The 34-year bid an emotional farewell to Los Blancos and the club's fans on June 13 after fifteen years with the club.

The veteran defender is set to become a free agent after the expiration of his contract on June 30. Marcelo joined Real Madrid from Fluminese in January 2007. He has developed into one of the best modern-day full-backs during his time at the Bernabeu.

The Brazilian has made 546 appearances, scored 38 goals and provided 103 assists for the club. He has helped them win six La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, and five Champions League titles.

He will leave Los Blancos as the club's most decorated player in its history. The 34-year-old revealed during his farewell speech that he has no intention of retiring.

Roberto Carlos has revealed that Marcelo is the subject of interest from Turkey and has claimed that his fellow Brazilian 'deserves' to continue playing in the Champions League.

"In Turkey I have heard something from Marcelo. He is still young, he is three or four years older. I don't know if Turkey. Let him decide what is best for him. Marcelo for history deserves to play in a Champions League," said Carlos as per Marca.

As per Marca, Marcelo has received offers from a number of teams across Europe, Turkey, UAE, and Qatar. A move to Super Lig clubs Trabzonspor or Fenerbache will give the left-back the chance to play in next season's Champions League.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Marcelo says an emotional farewell to Real Madrid 🥺🤍 Marcelo says an emotional farewell to Real Madrid 🥺🤍 https://t.co/e0vINiTaR0

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| Marcelo has received offers from 3 clubs from UAE, Qatar and Turkey. The offer from Turkey is currently the most attractive destination. 🎖| Marcelo has received offers from 3 clubs from UAE, Qatar and Turkey. The offer from Turkey is currently the most attractive destination. @MarioCortegana 🚨🎖| Marcelo has received offers from 3 clubs from UAE, Qatar and Turkey. The offer from Turkey is currently the most attractive destination. @MarioCortegana

Real Madrid could opt to deploy David Alaba as a left-back rather than sign a replacement for Marcelo

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Real Madrid manager could opt to deploy Austrian defender David Alaba as a left-back next season rather than sign a replacement for Marcelo. The club have signed German defender Antonio Rudiger on a four-year contract. The 29-year-old is set to become a free agent after the expiration of his contract with Chelsea on June 30.

Ancelotti could opt to play Rudiger alongside Eder Militao in the heart of Los Blancos' defense next season and push David Alaba out to the left-back position. The 29-year-old was deployed as a left full-back for the majority of his twelve seasons with Bayern Munich.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport



Antonio Rudiger confident he can prosper with Real Madrid after move from Chelsea 'Their winning mentality goes with my character'Antonio Rudiger confident he can prosper with Real Madrid after move from Chelsea trib.al/YjUOFSz 'Their winning mentality goes with my character'Antonio Rudiger confident he can prosper with Real Madrid after move from Chelsea trib.al/YjUOFSz

Alaba's technical ability, speed, and creativity could also add another dimension to Madrid's attacks. He could therefore replace Ferland Mendy as the club's first-choice left-back next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far