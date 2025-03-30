"Deserves more respect from the fans", "Frontrunner for the Ballon d’Or" - Fans hail Barcelona star after 4-1 win over Girona

Barcelona fans on X have waxed lyrical about Robert Lewandowski after he netted a brilliant brace to inspire them to a 4-1 win over Girona. The two sides faced each other in their LaLiga clash on Sunday, March 30.

The Blaugrana were dominant in the first half but were made to wait until the 43rd minute to break the deadlock via Ladislav Krejci's disastrous own goal. However, Girona leveled the scores in the 53rd minute against the run of play, with Arnaut Danjuma finishing well past Wojciech Szczesny.

Fortunately for Barcelona, Lewandowski acrobatically finished past Paulo Gazzaniga in the 61st minute to help his side retake the lead. The Pole completed his brace 16 minutes later with another clinical finish after being slipped through down the middle by Frenkie de Jong. Ferran Torres also found the back of the net in the 86th minute to seal a dominant 4-1 win for the hosts.

Lewandowski looked lethal in front of goal against Girona, landing four shots on target from an attempted six. The 36-year-old has now scored 38 goals and provided three assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana this season.

Despite his impressive goal tally, many fans have criticized Lewandowski this season. One Barcelona fan posted:

"Lewandowski is one of the players of our club who deserves more respect from the fans. We must appreciate him more."

Another fan tweeted:

"Lewandowski is my frontrunner for the Ballon d’Or."

Other fans reacted below:

"Lewandowski isn’t getting the real appreciation he deserves. While everyone’s busy with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha this season, Lewa continues to score 25 GOALS in La Liga at 36 years old," one fan commented

"Lewandowski is somehow the strength and the weakness of this team at the same time," another fan remained conflicted

"Lewandowski MOTM. Silencing the haters every week," one fan tweeted

"Lewandowski the best striker in the world," another chimed in

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski outlines his goals for the season after 4-1 win over Girona

Robert Lewandowski has admitted he is targeting a personal milestone of reaching 100 career goals for Barcelona. He is also keen on acquiring more silverware, having already won the Supercopa de Espana earlier this season.

Since joining the LaLiga giants in the summer of 2022, the Poland international has accumulated 97 goals and 20 assists in 137 appearances across all competitions.

He stated (via @JijantesFC on X):

“Reaching 100 goals for Barça is one of the goals. It's clear. It's a dream. We still have a lot of games left. We want to play in the Copa del Rey final, the Champions League, La Liga…”

Barcelona are in the running to win four trophies this season as well. They remain at the summit of the league table with 66 points from 29 games, three points above Real Madrid. They are also currently in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

