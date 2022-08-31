“Deserves a start”, “Will be disappointed if he doesn’t get 30 minutes minimum” – Arsenal fans question why 23-year-old star is not part of starting XI against Aston Villa

Arsenal fans have questioned Mikel Arteta's decision not to start Eddie Nketiah in their Premier League clash against Aston Villa at the Emirates today (August 31).

Nketiah came on as a substitute in the Gunners' win against Fulham on August 27. Arteta brought on the Englishman after his side went behind against Fulham, courtesy a goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Englishman was a livewire since his introduction, causing all sorts of problems for the visitors, helping his side win 2-1.

Former Liverpool player Charlie Adam praised the player for his efforts during the game as he told BBC Radio 5 Live (via The Boot Room):

"His personality and energy have given Arsenal a lift. Only one team looks like scoring right now."

That said, the No.14 could only find himself on the bench as the Gunners host Aston Villa.

Fans reacted with disappointment to the player not getting a start. Check out some of their reactions on Twitter:

Felix @hobidyhobs @anthonio_4real It’s meh tbh. Nketiah should’ve started. Will be disappointed if he doesn’t get 30 minutes minimum @anthonio_4real It’s meh tbh. Nketiah should’ve started. Will be disappointed if he doesn’t get 30 minutes minimum

Yusuf Benmira @yusufooty 5th game of the season and Nketiah is still not starting, I hope to God Arteta is not recanting on a promise. Or maybe he was guaranteed starts in all non-PL games, but still. It’s Villa, this is the game you rotate for. 5th game of the season and Nketiah is still not starting, I hope to God Arteta is not recanting on a promise. Or maybe he was guaranteed starts in all non-PL games, but still. It’s Villa, this is the game you rotate for.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will start in wide positions for the Gunners, with Martin Odegaard operating through the middle. Gabriel Jesus will be their best bet for goal as the Brazilian starts as the main striker.

Arteta's men are on the hunt for a fifth straight win to start off their Premier League campaign. With 12 points from their first four games, the Gunners currently sit at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny facing injury woes

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny in action

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has suffered an injury blow, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein (Via Caughtoffside).

The Egyptian midfielder played the full 90 mins of the Gunners' win against Fulham. However, he is understood to have picked up a hamstring injury during the match and is expected to be sidelined.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Mohamed Elneny suffered significant injury vs Fulham. Arsenal awaiting full extent but 30yo expected to miss considerable spell. Partey also nursing (relatively minor) muscle issue so @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3549305/2022/0… Mohamed Elneny suffered significant injury vs Fulham. Arsenal awaiting full extent but 30yo expected to miss considerable spell. Partey also nursing (relatively minor) muscle issue so #AFC may look to recruit in midfield. With @gunnerblog 🚨 Mohamed Elneny suffered significant injury vs Fulham. Arsenal awaiting full extent but 30yo expected to miss considerable spell. Partey also nursing (relatively minor) muscle issue so #AFC may look to recruit in midfield. With @gunnerblog @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3549305/2022/0…

Thomas Partey is also sidelined due to injury issues and could be out for a few weeks.

Mikel Arteta has Granit Xhaka and Sambi Lokonga at his disposal at the moment. However, the Spanish manager might look to explore the market in a bid to add depth to his team's midfield.

Oleksandr Zinchenko could also be an option in the middle of the park. However, he is also injured and didn't make the squad against Fulham and Aston Villa.

Here's what Arteta said about Partey's injury situation:

“I don’t think so. We still have to make another scan, especially on Thomas but I don’t think they will be available. Let’s see [if it is long or short term]. I cannot see yet.” (h/t Evening Standard)

Arsenal will face rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford next in the Premier League on Sunday, September 4.

