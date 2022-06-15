"Deserves the world", "Future Ballon d'Or winner" - Real Madrid fans react as superstar agrees long-term deal with €1 billion release clause

Real Madrid fans are celebrating once again following the news that Vinicius Jr. has signed a new four-year deal with the La Liga club.

Los Blancos had a hugely successful 2021-22 season, winning both the UEFA Champions League and the La Liga title. Vinicius Jr was in scintillating form throughout the campaign and scored the winner in the 1-0 Champions League final win over Liverpool on May 28.

The Brazilian trickster managed 52 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and contributing 20 assists.

He has been rewarded for his impressive performances with a new four-year deal that will make him one of the top earners at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



It’s 100% agreed, announcement in July.

New salary as of the best paid players.

Madridistas are heralding the Brazilian's new deal and have expressed their delight on Twitter.

Here are some reactions:

Maguirethegoat @KrishnanUTD @FabrizioRomano Ballon D'Or contender in a year or 2 @FabrizioRomano Ballon D'Or contender in a year or 2

Henrique Snoopy @snyps01 @FabrizioRomano What an amazing news! This kid deserves the world! Hard worker and full of talent! @FabrizioRomano What an amazing news! This kid deserves the world! Hard worker and full of talent!

𝓑𝓵𝔂𝓽𝔁⁹ ˢᵉᵖ @golxbenzema Mbappe in big games

Vinicius Jr in big games Mbappe in big games Vinicius Jr in big games https://t.co/VPdtUZdlTk

Benjamin Nyanney @NyanneyReal @DeadlineDayLive @JorgeCPicon Vinicius Jnr is the god of Santiago Bernabéu and Benzema must respect that and give him the due respect @DeadlineDayLive @JorgeCPicon Vinicius Jnr is the god of Santiago Bernabéu and Benzema must respect that and give him the due respect

Vinicus Jr is making a name for himself at Real Madrid

The Brazilian star has shined this season.

Vinicius Jr rose through the ranks of Brazilian outfit Flamengo, impressing with his skill and agility in the early stages of his career.

A Flamengo youth academy product, the Brazilian forward excelled in Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. He made 49 appearances, scoring 10 goals and contributing four assists.

Real Madrid would seal an astronomical €46 million deal for the Flamengo star in 2017. His first three seasons with Los Blancos certainly didn't attract much attention, with the youngster managing just eight goals in that period.

Vincius Jr would bounce back in the 2021-22 season, linking up with Madrid's talisman Karim Benzema to forge one of Europe's deadliest duos.

Quick-footed with the ball and possessing mesmerizing speed, Vincius Jr has shined throughout the campaign and has won over Madristas with his extraordinary ability.

La Liga has been the home to a number of iconic Brazilians in the past, with the likes of Neymar Jr, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo having flourished on Spanish shores. Vinicius Jr is the latest Samba star to electrify fans with each passing performance.

In October of 2020, the young Brazilian drew the ire of Benzema during a Champions League fixture with Borussia Monchengladbach. So much so that the Frenchman advised left-back Ferland Mendy not to pass to the former Flamengo star because he had been 'playing against them'.

Fast forward two years and Los Blancos players would do anything to get the speedy star on the ball. Vinicius Jr has now put pen to paper on a new deal following a campaign that has seen him position himself as La Liga's next Brazilian superstar.

