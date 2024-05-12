"Despite his early struggles, performed so well" - Gilberto Silva praises 'brilliant' Arsenal star's improved performances this season

Former Arsenal star Gilberto Silva has praised Kai Havertz for his improvement through the course of this season. The Gunners signed the German from London rivals Chelsea for a reported fee of £65 million last summer.

Havertz initially played as a midfielder under Mikel Arteta, occasionally playing as a centre-forward. He struggled initially, registering just one goal and one assist in his first 12 Premier League games for the north London side. He has scored 11 goals in 23 league games since and also provided five assists.

Havertz has started regularly playing as a centre-forward, which has seen his performances improve in recent times. Silva heaped praise on him, saying (via The Boot Room):

“He is playing a different role from what he normally did in the past, but he’s been brilliant. When you come from Chelsea to Arsenal, some people believed that it’s not Arsenal’s style. He can’t fit into the team.

“It was a little bit difficult for him at the start, and also for Mikel to find his best position. But slowly, with patience and trying, try again, they both have found it. Kai has been a team player, and, despite his early struggles, performed so well.”

Overall, Havertz has scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 49 games across competitions this season.

Arsenal set to take on Manchester United in pursuit of Premier League title

The Gunners will travel to Old Trafford to take on rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, May 12. They will most likely need a win to keep their hopes of lifting their first league title since 2004. Manchester City sit two points above Arsenal, with both sides having two games left, including today's clash at Old Trafford.

The Gunners have won just once in their last 16 visits to the 'Theatre of Dreams'. However, Manchester United have had a poor season and have a major injury crisis. The likes of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, and Lisandro Martinez are all out for the clash.

Arsenal beat the Red Devils 3-1 in the reverse fixture. Marcus Rashford (27') and Martin Odegaard (28') scored within a minute of each other. With the game appearing set for a draw, Declan Rice (90+6') and Gabriel Jesus (90+11') secured the win for the Gunners.

After today, the north London side will host Everton at home in their final game of the season on May 19. Manchester City, meanwhile, will face Tottenham Hotspur away on May 14 before hosting West Ham United.