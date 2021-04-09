Naby Keita’s has a lot to prove at Liverpool after poor performance against Real Madrid

Naby Keita's future at Liverpool seems to be hanging by a thread for the moment, but it is still far from being over for the number 8. Bought for a fee of around £52.75m from RB Leipzig, the Guinean is yet to make a mark for himself at Anfield.

The Liverpool midfielder was a surprise starter against Real Madrid for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, and it certainly wasn't a night to remember for the 26-year-old. Substituted even before the halfway mark, the Liverpool midfielder would have known he had a poor performance.

Despite the criticism aimed at the Guinean after Tuesday night's performance, it is too early to call time on Keita's career at Liverpool. Many would argue that Keita deserves a chance to prove himself, especially given the amount of money spent on the player.

A career full of struggles

Keita's season has been riddled with injuries.

Keita’s Liverpool career did not take off right away. He was riddled with injuries during his first season and often struggled to get going when he played. Keita has found himself in and out of the team amid fitness issues, which led to Jurgen Klopp stating that the player had no rhythm.

Things started looking much better for the Guinean International this season and he was expected to step up in the absence of captain Jordan Henderson. Called on to steady the ship against the Los Blancos, Naby had a nightmare performance in midfield before he was subbed off.

Klopp on Keita: Naby showed his quality, played important game for us and scored important goals, but the early sub was decision I made in that moment. After the game we spoke and everything is okay. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 9, 2021

Another chance for Keita

Advertisement

Naby Keita and Trent Alexander Arnold have been racially abused on social media.

After the Real Madrid defeat, some Liverpool players became the unfortunate targets of racist abuse on social media. Naby Keita was one of the victims, which prompted the club to issue a statement on the matter.

It is utterly unacceptable. It has to stop. pic.twitter.com/ij8qykJjqU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 7, 2021

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Aston Villa game, Jurgen Klopp showed support for his players, calling for the online abuse to stop. With Keita already feeling down, it would not be surprising for Jurgen Klopp to give the midfielder a chance to prove himself against Aston Villa.

Keita has big shoes to fill at Anfield as he inherited Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard’s number 8 jersey. He is yet to show that he is close to matching the Liverpool icon, but it is too early to write off the Guinean.