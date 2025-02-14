"Despite the longevity of his career, he's still at the top" - Arsene Wenger names Liverpool star as his favorite current player to watch

Arsene Wenger has named Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah as his favorite current player to watch in football. The legendary Arsenal manager was asked about the players he enjoyed watching on the pitch, starting from the fifth to the first.

Ad

He began with Salah in fifth, explaining (via GOAL on X):

"Well, outside of Arsenal, I would say [Mohamed] Salah, [Cole] Palmer, Vinicius [Junior], [Kylian] Mbappe..."

However, when asked for the player at the top, Arsene Wenger changed his mind, opting for the Liverpool legend:

"The favorite player is, at the moment, I think is a guy like Salah, because despite the longevity of his career, he's still at the top. When you have exciting players like Yamal, like Palmer..."

Ad

Trending

Mohamed Salah seems to be at the very peak of his powers this season. In 35 games across all competitions, he has already scored 27 goals and provided 19 assists. These numbers come to a shocking 1.3 goal contributions per game from the Egyptian legend for Liverpool.

The closest player to Salah, in terms of goal contributions in the top five leagues in Europe, would be Raphinha, who has exceeded expectations at Barcelona this season. The Brazilian has racked up 24 goals and 15 assists in 35 games across all competitions, averaging 1.1 goal contributions per game for the Blaugrana.

Ad

Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool remains uncertain

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah have been at different opinions regarding his future at the club, with his contract set to expire in less than six months. It is worth noting that the contract stand-off has not affected the Egyptian winger's quality on the pitch, but it remains uncertain if he will be a Red for much longer.

Ad

It is common knowledge that Saudi Arabia would like to sign the 32-year-old on a free transfer in the summer transfer window. However, Salah has not heeded any offers from other clubs at this time, with the winger hoping to renew at Anfield.

Notably, at the beginning of January, he spoke to the press, openly admitting that there had been "no progress". He said (via BBC):

"There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see."

He went on to admit that he did not want to focus on the contract situation, but rather his performances on the pitch. He has attracted interests from several clubs but there is no confirmation on his future yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback