Despite loss against PSV Eindhoven, Andrew Robertson hails 2 Liverpool youngsters who were 'really good' in UEFA Champions League clash

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has lauded Jayden Danns and James McConnell after his team's recent 3-2 UEFA Champions League defeat at PSV Eindhoven.

Earlier on Wednesday (January 29), the Reds crashed to a defeat in their final continental tie at Philips Stadion. Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott bagged a goal each on either side of Johan Bakayoko's first equaliser. Later on, Ismael Saibari and Ricardo Pepi both scored once for the hosts.

After the end of their recent encounter, Robertson heaped praise on the youngsters who both made their respective Champions League debuts at PSV. The 30-year-old defender told TNT Sports (h/t Mirror):

"They were really good. McConnell was great in midfield and driving forward. Big Danns was great up top and held up the ball really well. We also had experienced players getting a chance, Federico [Chiesa] was really good and got the 90 minutes he needed."

Robertson, who started as a centre-back earlier on Wednesday, added:

"We can take a lot of positives from tonight and it was a chance to give the young lads a chance. We got our noses in front at 2-1 and then were a bit naive, which usually doesn't happen. We tried to push when we fell behind but it just didn't happen. Results went our way elsewhere so we finish top and that's what we wanted at the start of the season."

While Danns has netted one goal in four total games for Liverpool this season, McConnell has made three overall appearances so far this campaign.

Andrew Robertson offers thoughts on Liverpool and their Champions League knockout stages

During a post-game interaction with TNT Sports, Andrew Robertson was asked about his side finishing atop the UEFA Champions League league phase standings. He replied (h/t Mirror):

"Two extra games but tonight looked like carnage, the league table was all over the place, so I'm glad our place was settled. All the games on one night created excitement. We know whatever format it was, our aim is always to get to the last-16 and then we see if we can go further. I'm just glad we don't have a play-off."

The Merseyside outfit finished atop with 21 points from seven Champions League games, two points ahead of Barcelona, Arsenal, and Inter Milan.

Liverpool will face either Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Benfica, AS Monaco, or Brest in their last-16 match in the Champions League this campaign.

