"Destroying every single attack for Al-Nassr", "Fell off BIG time" - Fans want Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate to be sold despite win in SPL clash

Al-Nassr fans on X have criticized Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Sadio Mane after he struggled to make an impact during their 3-1 win over 10-man Al-Khaleej. The two sides faced each other in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Tuesday, January 21.

Despite getting off to a slow start, the Knights of Najd received a massive boost when Saeed Al-Hamsal received a red card following a VAR review due to a handball. However, Al-Nassr had to wait until the 65th minute to break the deadlock when Cristiano Ronaldo found the bottom-left corner from outside the box with a good shot.

Ali Lajami conceded a penalty minutes later, following a handball inside the box. Al-Khaleej took full advantage to get back into the game as Kostas Fortounis dispatched his penalty in the 80th minute to level the scores.

However, their lead didn't last long with Sultan Al-Ghannam netting two minutes later to make it 2-1. Cristiano Ronaldo completed his brace (90+8') to ensure Al-Nassr sealed all three points.

Despite their win, former Liverpool star Sadio Mane had a poor performance down the left wing. He created one chance, landed zero shots on target from an attempted five, and completed no dribbles from an attempted two. He hasn't had the best of seasons, having scored seven goals and provided six assists in 26 appearances across competitions.

"Sadio Mane is destroying every single attack for Al-Nassr."

"Sadio Mane fell off BIG time."

"Sadio mane is playing for himself," one fan insisted

"CR helped to create a lot of chances outside of the box in the first half.. Mane does nothing, every ball is for Angelo bcz Mane is lazy and trash," another added

"Mane is so annoying.... He can't even try to shoot on target," one fan tweeted

"Mane needs to be sold," another chimed in

"We deserved to win" - Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli after Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. secure 3-1 win against Al-Khaleej

Stefano Pioli reckons Al-Nassr deserved all three points after they secured a hard-fought 3-1 win over 10-man Al-Khaleej. Cristiano Ronaldo's side are currently third in the Saudi Pro League table with 32 points from 16 games, eight points behind leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand.

The Knights of Najd took full advantage of having an extra man on the pitch with 70 percent possession. They also landed 20 shots in total with four being on target (xG of 1.84), compared to Al-Khaleej's six shots (two on target, xG of 1.49).

Following the game, Pioli said (via @TheNassrZone on X):

“Every match is difficult in this league, we achieved what we wanted and we deserved to win. Our players did what was required of them and they have patience in all match conditions, and we have to think about each match separately.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr next face Al-Fateh in the SPL on Sunday, January 26.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on January 21, 2025, at 11 PM IST. They are subject to change.

