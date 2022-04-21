"Determined to develop a team capable of delivering success" - Erik ten Hag 'honored' to be manager of Manchester United 

Manchester United have officially announced the appointment of current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as their new permanent boss ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Upon his announcement, Ten Hag stated that he is proud to join a massive footballing institution like Manchester United. The Dutchman also wants to bring success back to the Red Devils. The 52-year-old tactician was quoted as saying the following (via the club's official website):

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve."

He added:

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

Erik ten Hag has penned a three-year contract at Old Trafford with the option of extending it further by one year.

He has a stellar reputation in the Netherlands due to his time at Ajax. The Dutchman has won two Eredivise titles with the Amsterdam-based side and two KNVB Cups. They also currently lead the league table with five games remaining in the season. As things stand, Ajax are four points clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

Erik ten Hag also guided Ajax to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League in 2019. However, they were knocked out by Tottenham Hotspur on that occasion.

Manchester United will be desperate to end the season on a high

United have had a disappointing 2021-22 season so far which led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. Right now, the Red Devils are struggling to make it into the the Premier League top four following their humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in midweek.

As things stand, United are sixth in the league, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham. Spurs, however, do have a game in hand over the Red Devils.

Qualifying for the Champions League is vital for Manchester United heading into the new season with Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils are expected to revamp their squad and having Champions League football for next season can make things easier for them to attract their transfer targets.

