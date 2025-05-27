"Devastating end to the day" - Jamie Carragher reacts after car rams into crowd during Liverpool trophy parade

Jamie Carragher shared a heartfelt message on social media after a car crashed into the crowd during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade on Monday. The Reds were celebrating their league triumph with an open-top bus through the city when the incident happened.

Almost 50 individuals, including four children, were injured in the crash. A few were escorted to the health facility immediately after the incident, as a couple of individuals endured serious injuries. The Merseyside police arrested a 53-year-old man, suspected to be the driver of the car, at the spot.

Deeply affected by the incident, Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher took to social media expressing his shock. The former English defender also extended his thoughts to the people affected. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Devastating end of the say......... Just pray everyone is ok."

Liverpool Football Club also released an official statement about the Water Street incident and expressed their support for the affected people. The statement read:

"We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street, which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by the serious incident. We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who were dealing with the incident."

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS), in a press conference on Monday evening, stated that 27 people were taken to the hospital, and 20 were treated at the scene.

Liverpool make first bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz: Reports

1. FSV Mainz 05 v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga - Source: Getty

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have reportedly made their first official bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz. The Reds are keen on completing the deal soon, having resumed negotiations on Monday after taking a day off on Sunday.

As per the report, the Reds have submitted their first bid of €100 million for the 22-year-old, including add-ons. The Merseyside club is expected to negotiate incentives in the deal in place of a huge initial price tag.

Bayer Leverkusen are expected to demand a fee between €130 million and €150 million for the German midfielder. However, according to reports, they can accept a lower base fee for Wirtz.

