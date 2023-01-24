“Developing into the player we all thought he could be” – Harry Redknapp offers rave review of Manchester United star

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has heaped praise on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, claiming the England international is finally fulfilling his potential.

Rashford has been in immense form this season, scoring 17 goals across competitions for Manchester United. The 25-year-old has hit a purple patch since returning from the World Cup, scoring nine goals in as many games.

Though the Red Devils fell to a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in their most recent Premier League encounter, Rashford was on the scoresheet. He opened the scoring for the traveling side at the Emirates.

Redknapp heaped praise on the Englishman in his column for BetVictor, stressing that the forward is developing into the player that many thought he would be.

“There’s not many players in the league in better form than Rashford. He looks full of confidence and boy did he take his goal well at the weekend. It’s great to watch him in this sort of form, he’s developing into the player we all thought he could be,” Redknapp wrote.

Nine of Rashford's 17 goals this season have come in the Premier League, while four have been scored in the EFL Cup. He has three Europa League goals to his name as well, along with a strike in the FA Cup.

Manchester United are currently active in all four competitions, leaving the English forward with many opportunities to make this his best season for the Red Devils. His best for the club came in the 2019/20 season when he scored 22 goals across competitions.

Marcus Rashford urges Manchester United teammates and fans to remain positive after Arsenal defeat

Marcus Rashford took to Twitter following Manchester United's defeat to Arsenal. He urged his teammates and fans to remain positive despite the defeat as the majority of the season is yet to be played.

Here's Rashford's post:

"Never easy to lose a game like that at the last minute but we go again! We're heading in the right direction and need to remain positive."

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford Never easy to lose a game like that at the last minute but we go again! We're heading in the right direction and need to remain positive. Never easy to lose a game like that at the last minute but we go again! We're heading in the right direction and need to remain positive.

United and Marcus Rashford will next be in action on Wednesday, January 25, when they take on Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal.

Poll : 0 votes