“Did absolutely nothing”, “It looks downhill from here” - Fans blast Manchester United star for his performance in 4-0 loss vs Palace

Manchester United fans were disappointed with the performance of midfielder Mason Mount during their defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6. The Red Devils suffered a record 13th defeat in a single Premier League season as they received a 4-0 drubbing at Selhurst Park.

The Red Devils had dropped to eighth in the standings and needed a win over Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace to return to a European spot. They were without a number of key players, including captain Bruno Fernandes, who missed a game through injury for the first time in his career.

With Bruno Fernandes absent, Erik ten Hag opted to start Mason Mount in his place, with the Englishman having recently returned from injury. He was largely ineffectual in the game as the Eagles showed great precision to repeatedly punish their aged centre-back pairing.

Crystal Palace scored twice in the first half and added two more in the second half for good measure, completing the double over Manchester United for the first time in their history. Mount struggled to influence the game as his side's creative hub, and was subbed off after 80 minutes with the scoreline reading 4-0.

Fans on X were unforgiving of the team's performance, with some paying particular attention to Mason Mount.

Here are some more reactions to Mount's underwhelming display at Selhurst Park:

"I rate Mount but United signing him is one of the most pointless signings I’ve seen in a while for both the club & the player," one fan wrote.

"Mason Mount subbed off. In related news, it turns out Mason Mount was playing tonight," another account posted.

"Mason Mount is a masterclass magician. He has done an awesome disappearing act on this game vs Palace," another fan said.

"Wharton, Olise and Eze cost Palace a combined 50 million, 5 million less than Mason Mount with 1 year left on his contract cost Utd. Elite scouting from Palace," another said.

Mason Mount failed to create a single chance throughout his time on the pitch, with the attack failing to click as a result. He was replaced by Amad Diallo after 80 minutes at Selhurst Park.

Manchester United set unwanted records in Crystal Palace defeat

The Red Devils set a number of unwanted records as they were walloped 4-0 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. United were outclassed and outplayed by a fully confident Palace side that have now won three home games on the trot.

Michael Olise left Casemiro on the floor before driving to the Red Devils' box and finding the bottom corner expertly after just 12 minutes. With five minutes left in the first half, Jean-Philippe Mateta made it eight goals in six home games with a thunderous strike after dribbling past Jonny Evans.

The Eagles scored twice in the second-half through Tyrick Mitchell and Olise to wrap up the win. They managed to defeat Manchester United home and away for the first time in their history.

Ten Hag's side lost their 13th league game, the most they have ever lost since the 1989-90 season. Manchester United have also conceded 81 goals this season, the most they have conceded in a single season since 1976-77. They will face Arsenal at the weekend and attempt to wreck their Premier League title charge.