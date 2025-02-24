Did Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi score an Olimpico goal in their careers? Comparison made after Neymar’s unbelievable finish for Santos  

Unlike Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have never scored an Olimpico goal in their careers. The Brazilian achieved the feat for Santos on Sunday, February 23, against Inter de Limeira in the 12th Round of the Campeonato Paulista.

The player rejoined his boyhood club in the winter transfer window after terminating his contract with Al-Hilal. He endured a slow start to life with the Vila Belmiro club but has picked up pace of late.

Neymar registered a goal and an assist against Agua Santa in the buildup to Saturday's game. He then made headlines against Inter de Limeira, scoring directly from a corner kick in the 27th minute.

It was the first time that the player had managed to do so in his career. The Brazilian forward was booed all game by home fans and following his goal, he copied a Cristiano Ronaldo celebration as well.

Neymar also set up Tiquinho Soares five minutes later, ultimately helping Santos pick up a 3-0 win. The Brazilian is slowly picking up form in recent games, which can only be good news for the club.

Although Lionel Messi and CR7 never managed to score directly from a free kick, multiple players have achieved the feat in their careers. Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Roberto Carlos, Thierry Henry, Toni Kroos, Diego Forlan, and Angel Di Maria are among the players who have scored an Olympic goal, also known as Olimpico.

Interestingly, former US international Megan Rapinoe is the only player, male or female, to score the Olimpico at the Olympics. She achieved the record first at London 2012 and then repeated the feat at Tokyo 2020.

How many goals have Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi scored in their careers?

Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo are three of the best players of their generation. The Brazilian forward may have never won the Ballon d'Or, but he is still an iconic figure in the football circuit.

The 32-year-old has scored 441 goals from 725 games to date, although he has struggled with injuries in recent seasons. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has continued his exploits with Inter Miami, although his contract expires at the end of this year.

The 37-year-old has registered 851 goals and 381 assists from 1085 games across competitions in his career. Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently plying his trade with Al-Nassr, has registered 924 goals and 257 assists from 1264 games in his career.

