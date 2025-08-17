"Did all that while limping", "Absolute brilliance" - Fans react to Lionel Messi's incredible goal in Inter Miami's win against LA Galaxy

Lionel Messi fans on X (formerly Twitter) have run out of words after the Inter Miami captain scored a superb goal to help them take the lead against LA Galaxy late in the MLS clash. Luis Suarez struck minutes after the Argentine to make it a 3-1 win for Javier Mascherano's side.Inter Miami posted a clip of Messi's goal from outside the box, and the fans were quick to heap praise on the Barcelona legend.The Argentine was back on the pitch after sitting out the last three matches due to a leg injury. Fans were quick to spot that he was not moving freely on the pitch, but still managed to score the important goal.Tuff🪐 @_TufffrankLINKBruhh did all that while limping 😭😭😭&quot;Absolute brilliance from the GOAT!&quot; said a fan right after the goal.&quot;THIS GUY NEVER DISAPPOINTS&quot; added another.&quot;Can't believe man just came back from injury 😮‍💨🐐&quot; voiced a surprised fan who was stunned by the goal.&quot;Messi scoring outside the box goal like penalties&quot; claimed another fan.Lionel Messi has been in red-hot form in the MLS this season. He has scored 19 goals in as many league matches this season, with 14 goals coming in the last nine games.Inter Miami are slowly catching up with the MLS Eastern Conference leaders, FC Cincinnati, in the table. However, Mascherano's side picking up just one point from the last two league games when Messi was out showed the importance of the club captain on the pitch.Inter Miami manager provides update on Lionel Messi after LA Galaxy winInter Miami manager Javier Mascherano spoke to the media after the win over LA Galaxy and admitted that Lionel Messi was in discomfort after the game. He believes it is down to fatigue and claimed that the leg injury suffered in the Leagues Cup was minor. He said:&quot;He wasn’t 100 percent comfortable. Tomorrow we’ll see how he feels. As the minutes went by he loosened up a bit, but we need to evaluate his fatigue. It was something minor - during the last three training sessions I saw him improving - but the key is how he wakes up and how he feels day by day.&quot;“He wants to play every match. He wanted to be on the field in Orlando. You have to understand: Leo is Leo - he always wants to be out there. That’s where he’s happiest. We need to tell him to slow down, but he knows his body better than anyone. In the end, we tried to give him minutes so he could start feeling better ahead of Wednesday’s game.&quot;Inter Miami are back in Leagues Cup action on Wednesday, August 20, when they face Tigres UANL in the quarterfinal. Lionel Messi is expected to face a late fitness test ahead of the game before a decision is made on his availability.