“Did it for Liverpool”, “No. 10 is waiting for him” – Liverpool fans in love as transfer target Alexis Mac Allister scores winner against Man United

Liverpool fans have praised rumored midfield target Alexis Mac Allister following his match-winning goal against the Reds' arch-rivals Manchester United.

Mac Allister's Brighton & Hove Albion took on the Red Devils at the American Express Community Stadium in the Premier League on Thursday, May 4. A closely contested match that saw chances aplenty looked destined for a 0-0 draw as it entered second-half stoppage time.

However, late in the game, Luke Shaw handled the ball in his box, gifting Brighton a penalty. Mac Allister stepped up and converted from the spot in the seventh minute of injury time to hand his side a precious win. They are now sixth in the standings and in pole position to clinch European football for next season.

The victory also had implications for fifth-placed Liverpool, who are now just four points behind Manchester United in fourth having played a game more. This led to the Reds faithful praising Mac Allister after the game on Twitter, with one fan writing:

"Alexis Mac Allister did it for Liverpool ❤"

Zig Buu @ItsBigZuu Alexis Mac Allister did it for Liverpool Alexis Mac Allister did it for Liverpool ❤️

Another tweeted:

"Number 10 is waiting for him"

Here are some more reactions to Mac Allister's winner against Manchester United:

Eric Njiru @EricNjiiru Mac Allister scoring against Man United to keep his Champions League hopes alive for when he joins Liverpool 🤣 Mac Allister scoring against Man United to keep his Champions League hopes alive for when he joins Liverpool 🤣 https://t.co/AiNgLjw4TF

Liam 💫 @LiamMLFC MAC ALLISTER WILL HIT SOOO DIFFERENT IN LIVERPOOL REDDDDDD MAC ALLISTER WILL HIT SOOO DIFFERENT IN LIVERPOOL REDDDDDD

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom You've won a few hearts in Liverpool with that result tonight! Alexis Mac AllisterYou've won a few hearts in Liverpool with that result tonight! Alexis Mac Allister 👀 You've won a few hearts in Liverpool with that result tonight!

Kristian @vonstrenginho Liverpool fans watching Mac Allister. Liverpool fans watching Mac Allister. https://t.co/MidvuYaVog

Tomiwa @thormiwa_04 If we get Mac Allister I’ll get a Liverpool Jersey with his name If we get Mac Allister I’ll get a Liverpool Jersey with his name

Apart from scoring the winner, Mac Allister was also solid overall for Brighton on Thursday night. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner completed 54 of his 59 pass attempts and laid out three key passes. He also recorded two successful dribbles and three tackles, while winning eight of his 11 ground duels.

Liverpool in negotiations with Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister as summer move looms

Liverpool have been linked with Alexis Mac Allister for some time now and the move could finally go through this summer. According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, the club are already in conversation with the Argentine.

Romano's Twitter post on Thursday, May 4, read:

"Liverpool have presented their project and also financial proposal to Alexis Mac Allister. The club will insist in the next weeks; discussions advancing but agreement not done yet.

"Feeling remains Alexis will 100% leave Brighton and it will be early, May or June."

In another update later that day, Romano added that the Reds want to close out the deal quickly. The months of May and June are expected to crucial in the transfer for a player who is contracted to Brighton & Hove Albion until June 2025.

Overall, Mac Allister, 24, has played 109 times across competitions for the Seagulls since joining them in 2019, and has recorded 19 goals and eight assists. Nine of those goals have come in 29 Premier League matches this term.

Poll : 0 votes