“Did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really need him?” – Paul Merson questions Manchester United for re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson is not sure whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really needed someone like Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United following three defeats from their last four matches.

Paul Merson has criticized Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics of playing two holding midfielders in a home game against Aston Villa. The former Arsenal player still stands by the point that Cristiano Ronaldo is not the same player he once was for Manchester United.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via the Mirror), Paul Merson said:

"They need to get the right team – you are playing Aston Villa at home, who have not really got going this season, although if you beat them, it is still a good three points. But there is no need at Old Trafford to be playing two holding midfielders against Villa. Take the game to Villa straight away, if I’m them, that is telling me they are worried about us.

"The balance is all wrong and I said when Cristiano Ronaldo came he would not be the same player, and did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really need him?"

Paul Merson believes Manchester United have no chance of winning the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 53-year-old pundit claims the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola can all win the title with a squad as good as Manchester United's which contains a five-time Ballon d'Or winner in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Merson added:

"This is the way I look at it – if Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola were at Manchester United, they would have every single chance of winning the Premier League, it is as simple as that. But I’ve said from day one they have no chance of winning the Premier League."

Manchester United will be looking for inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United will be looking towards Cristiano Ronaldo to inspire them to get back to winning ways against Villarreal in the Champions League.

The Red Devils are coming off a shock defeat in their opening match against Swiss champions BSC Young Boys. Despite the 2-1 loss, Cristiano Ronaldo did manage to get on the scoresheet.

Since returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals in four appearances, with their previous game against Aston Villa being the only match in which the 36-year-old forward failed to find the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a wonderful record against Villarreal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 13 goals in 19 appearances against the Yellow Submarine.

