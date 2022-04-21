"Did Rangnick get his coaching badges from Argos?" - Agbonlahor rips into Manchester United's interim boss for his tactical set-up against Liverpool

Former Aston Villa attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor mocked Manchester United and their interim manager Ralf Rangnick after their loss to Liverpool on Tuesday.

United were outclassed by Liverpool once again in the Premier League this season, as they lost 4-0 at Anfield. Their defensive line was in disarray throughout the game as players seemed clueless to get even the basics right. In attack, the few created chances were missed while the overall gameplay seemed broken and confused for most of the game.

Rangnick understandably bore a dejected look after the game. He claimed after the match that in the next few months, United need to see a huge transition, with at least six new players needing to be signed.

Speaking to talkSPORT about the match, Agbonlahor claimed that it was as if Liverpool were playing against 11 statues. He said:

“Manchester United players, it was like watching 11 statues. You can play five at the back and it can be a defensive formation, but look at the second goal. Look how easy it is for Mane to play Salah in. Dalot is playing left wing-back, you've got Phil Jones in who hasn't played all season.”

He added:

“Honestly, did Rangnick get his coaching badges from Argos? I feel myself and new players who get their coaching badges deserve more of a chance than some of these guys. That formation and that team... honestly.”

Manchester United’s season has more scope for disappointment before season ends

There is still a very slight chance of Manchester United qualifying for the Champions League next season. They are currently sixth, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand. The Red Devils are level on points with Arsenal (5th), who play Chelsea on Wednesday and have one more game in hand after it.

Much has been said about this United team’s shortcomings this season. What is bound to hurt the fans is that players have consistently committed the same kind of mistakes. They have also been consistently outrun by their opponents, even against lower clubs.

Club captain Harry Maguire has struggled throughout the season. Against Liverpool, he was again guilty of ruining the defensive shape of the team for at least two goals. He does not have the pace to get back once he wanders towards midfield.

However, he is not the only one who has disappointed this season. Almost every player at the club has been average at best this season except arguably David De Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "They make our life easier in the midfield and the back."



Mo Salah gives his thoughts on Liverpool's dominance over Manchester United this season 🗣 "They make our life easier in the midfield and the back." Mo Salah gives his thoughts on Liverpool's dominance over Manchester United this season https://t.co/tw1ivcWKHS I meant our midfield, and our defence, make it easy for us. I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect. twitter.com/footballdaily/… I meant our midfield, and our defence, make it easy for us. I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect. twitter.com/footballdaily/…

Manchester United still have to play Arsenal and Chelsea this season. Hence, their fans might have to go through some more disappointments as they look to secure at least UEFA Europa League.

