"Did Ronaldo dirty", "He cooked him lmao" - Fans left stunned by Angel Di Maria's cheeky skill vs Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans on Twitter were amazed by Angel Di Maria executing a cheeky skill against Cristiano Ronaldo during Al-Nassr's 4-1 loss against Benfica on Thursday, July 20.

Ronaldo and Co. were hoping to turn their pre-season form around after suffering a 5-0 loss against Celta Vigo on Monday, July 17. However, this wasn't to be as Al-Nassr were thrashed by Portuguese giants Benfica at home in a pre-season friendly.

Angel Di Maria gave the away side the lead in the 23rd minute. Highly-rated striker Goncalo Ramos scored a quick-fire brace just 13 minutes later. Sultan Al-Ghannam pulled one back for the hosts just before half-time but Andreas Schjelderup added a fourth in the 69th minute to ensure a dominant victory for Benfica.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to have an impact on the game and his struggles were compounded after Di Maria produced a sublime skill against him. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner beautifully dinked the ball over the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's head as Ronaldo rushed the former, before being fouled.

This moment can be viewed below:

The video quickly went viral and fans were quick to troll the Portugal superstar on Twitter.

"The goat got sent for a hot dog," a fan tweeted.

"Cooked my goat bro wtfff," a user wrote.

_Tanimul_HQ @_Tanimul_HQ_ pic.twitter.com/dZE4XmBbz5 @ChaaliiyKay Di maria be like “Blud is still salty over the WC win or what?”🤣🤣

𝖄𝖆𝖘𝖍•𝕽 @ramani80 guy is owning him at the field! @ChaaliiyKay Not the first time that anguy is owning him at the field!

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side's pre-season schedule resumes on July 25 against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Their last friendly will come against Inter Milan on July 27 before the Arab Club Champions Cup commences on July 28.

Cristiano Ronaldo could face legal problems after wearing Adidas shin pads during 5-0 loss against Celta Vigo: Reports

According to GOAL, Cristiano Ronaldo may find himself in trouble with his sponsor Nike after he donned Adidas shin pads during Al-Nassr's 5-0 loss against Celta Vigo on July 17.

The Knights of Najd were soundly thrashed 5-0 against the La Liga side despite the likes of Marcelo Brozovic and Ronaldo starting the game. However, the 38-year-old made headlines after the match due to his apparel instead of his performance.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been contracted with Nike since 2003. The latter reportedly paid him a lifetime deal in 2016 believed to be worth $1 billion. Despite his deal with Nike, he was wearing Adidas x Pro shin pads against Celta Vigo, a direct competitor to his benefactors.

Ronaldo typically wears shin pads that depict his own face and it is currently unknown why he wore Adidas shin pads. He may have to explain himself to Nike who likely won't be pleased with this change.