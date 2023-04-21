"Did not seem sharp", "Played a lot this season" – Ex-Arsenal star urges Mikel Arteta to drop 5 players for Southampton clash

Former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere has urged Gunners manager Mikel Arteta to drop five stars in their Premier League game against Southampton at the Emirates on Friday (April 21).

Arsenal host Ruben Selles' relegation-threatened team after two straight 2-2 draws in the Premier League. The Gunners squandered two-goal leads at Liverpool and West Ham United in their last two outings.

The Gunners remain atop the Premier League with 74 points from 31 games, four points ahead of defending champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand. They wil look to take all three points against the Saints ahead of a potential title-decidier at the Etihad on Wednesday (April 26).

When asked about Arsenal's team selection against Southampton, Aliadiere told Metro:

"Playing against Southampton, Gabriel Martinelli and Buyako Saka have played a lot this season, and these players who carry the ball a lot, they dribble and cover a lot of ground, it's the end of the season, and they are still young. On Friday night, I agree Arsenal should rest those players. We've got Leandro Trossard and Emile Smith Rowe."

Sharing his thoughts on the Gunners' immediate priorities, Aliadiere continued:

"I'm sure Mikel Arteta will be thinking of that, especially with the Manchester City game in mind, which comes quickly after. He will probably rest Saka and see how the game goes. If he doesn't need to come on, then great."

When asked whether Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard should be dropped, Aliadiere replied:

"Yes, all those guys. I think you've got a very fair point – Thomas Partey was not at his best against West Ham. He was losing the ball too cheaply and did not seem sharp. As a player, some days you just don't feel it. You don't know why; you get on the pitch, and you are not as sharp as you were in training or in the last game."

Backing the squad members like Jorginho and Emile Smith Rowe to shine, Aliadiere concluded:

"As much as they are top players who have performed so well, I think against Southampton we have got enough players – Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho – to have them in the starting XI and still win the game."

Arsenal poised to return to winning ways in Premier League this weekend

Despite dropping points in their last two Premier League games, Arsenal are the favourites against Southampton. The Gunners are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, winning seven.

Southampton, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the standings with 23 points from 31 games, four points from safety. They have failed to win their last six outings.

Earlier this season, Mikel Arteta's side were held to a 1-1 draw at St. Mary's. After Granit Xhaka had opened the scoring in the 11th minute, Southampton restored parity through Stuart Armstrong in the 65th.

Arsenal, though, are unbeaten in 27 top-flight home games against the Saints, winning 19, and the trend should continue.

Poll : 0 votes