"Did Speed make Ronaldo more famous?" - Streamer Adin Ross makes bizarre claim after Cristiano Ronaldo finally meets IShowSpeed

YouTuber IShowSpeed finally met Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday (June 17) after more than a year of futile attempts. However, controversial internet personality and streamer Adin Ross made a bizarre claim, stating Speed made the five-time Ballon d'Or winner more famous.

IShowSpeed had been trying to meet Cristiano Ronaldo for over a year, notably flying out from the United States to watch the Portugal skipper's matches live. Unfortunately, the 18-year-old never got a chance to come face-to-face with his idol before yesterday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Rafael Leao helped Speed's dream come true by setting up a meeting at the Luz Stadium, Lisbon last night.

IShowSpeed posted an image of their encounter on Instagram. It quickly went viral and currently has over seven million likes:

Upon seeing a video of their meeting on a live stream, Adin Ross claimed (via Dexerto):

"Yo chat, be honest. Do you guys feel like... Speed made Ronaldo more famous? Like, honestly. Think about it. Like, what do you guys think? Did Speed make Ronaldo more famous? I think he did!"

He added:

"I didn't know much about SUI. I didn't know anything about hat-tricks. I didn't know anything about soccer, in general, you know? Until he met Ronaldo. He brought his younger audience to know Ronaldo, in my opinion. You know? You guys can say, 'Average American,' all you want. Whatever."

His bizarre exchange can be viewed below:

Dexerto @Dexerto Adin Ross believes that IShowSpeed made Ronaldo more famous Adin Ross believes that IShowSpeed made Ronaldo more famous https://t.co/Td8JJtFr2U

IShowSpeed currently has over 17 million subscribers on YouTube and 9.5 million followers on Instagram. Ronaldo has over 591 million followers on Instagram, making him the most followed personality on the platform globally.

"What is this league?" - When IShowSpeed went on a rant after finding out Cristiano Ronaldo was joining Al-Nassr

IShowSpeed has been following Cristiano Ronaldo for quite some time now. Much to the amusement of his viewers, the YouTuber had no idea about the existence of Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Upon finding out that the Portuguese ace was joining the Knights of Najd on December 31, 2022, he went on a rant:

"Chat! What did Ronaldo go to? Is he in Dubai? Like, what is this? Chat, is this real? I don't get it...Motherf**k! What is this league? Is this the Premier League at least? Chat, is he in the Premier League? Please. As long as he is in the Premier League, I'm straight. I don't care."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January after leaving Manchester United back in November. The 38-year-old scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances but was unable to secure any silverware for the Riyadh-based outfit.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes