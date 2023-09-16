“Did Trent just ignore Ronaldo,” “Trent to Arsenal” – Fans react as Alexander-Arnold loses football tic-tac-toe to Aaron Ramsdale after funny error

Some fans online believe that Trent Alexander-Arnold snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo while playing football tic-tac-toe with Aaron Ramsdale.

England football recently uploaded a video on social media, where Alexander-Arnold lost against Ramsdale in football tic-tac-toe due to a funny error. According to the fans, the defender initially snubbed Ronaldo and then named Fabio Vieira at the wrong time.

The Arsenal goalkeeper started that game by choosing former Spanish defender Nacho Monreal. Alexander-Arnold then named Bernando Silva, who hails from Portugal and has played for Manchester City. Without wasting time, Ramsdale took the name of Etihad outfit legend David Silva.

The Liverpool defender then chose former Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea to stop the Ramsdale from winning the football tic-tac-toe. Looking forward to winning, the Englishman named Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

The Liverpool star initially wanted to go for Portugal and Manchester United, but he would have lost the game, where he potentially snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hence, to stop the goalkeeper from winning, Alexander-Arnold had to name a Portuguese player who represented Arsenal. After thinking for a while, he took the name of Fabio Vieira, who is yet to make an appearance for the main team of Portugal.

Concluding the game, Ramsdale took the name of Cédric Soares, who joined the Gunners in 2020.

After winning the match, the Arsenal goalkeeper also hit Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siiuu' celebration.

Fan reaction to the Instagram post

However, fans also had their interesting conclusions from the game. Few fans wanted to hear the name of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, while a few were confused by Fabio Vieira.

"Did Trent just Ignore Ronaldo?" A user reacted.

"Trent robbed, Fabio Vieira is Portuguese," another user quoted.

On the other hand, some fans also stated that Aaron Ramsdale forgot to bring forward Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta's name when he named Nacho Monreal.

"Bro didn't say his own manager for the Arsenal Spain one," another user pointed out.

The game of football tic-tac-toe has been getting famous over the last few months. In addition to that, many popular pages on Instagram have started making such content to keep fans indulged.

US Open champion chooses Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

The 2021 US Open champion, Daniil Medvedev, backed Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi in the never-ending GOAT debate of football. The Russian tennis player was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He initially stated that he respects both players. However, he then affirmed that what the Argentine playmaker does, the Portuguese attacker can't. Medvedev also said that Lionel Messi is a bit like 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer. Daniil Medvedev said (via Cabine Desportiva):

“Messi or Ronaldo? I respect both. It’s just that Leo does things with the ball that Cristiano can’t do. Messi is a bit like Federer. You can’t understand how they do it.”

Daniil Medvedev is an avid football fan. Earlier this year, while talking to Eurosport, the Russian tennis player revealed that his favorite football club is Bayern Munich. As far as tennis is concerned, the 27-year-old lost against Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 US Open on Sunday (11 September).