Didi Hamann believes Liverpool star could become the 'best player in the world' if he improves one key area of his game

Liverpool great Didi Hamann believes misfiring Reds striker Darwin Nunez can become the best player in the world if he improves his finishing. The Uruguayan striker has had a disappointing season in front of goal but retains the support of the club's fans and manager.

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica in a deal reportedly worth €75m ahead of the 2022-23 season and has divided opinion since the beginning of his stint in England. He possesses commendable movement, speed, and athleticism, but has been criticised for his lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

Dietmar Hamann spoke to King Casino Bonus about Nunez, acknowledging that some fans are unhappy with his recent performances. He said:

"Liverpool fans are losing patience with Darwin Nunez, but I think they’ve got enough patience to give him a few weeks more or months. The fact is, when he does play, Liverpool create more chances, but if you don’t convert these chances, all the effort is for nothing. At some stage, he’s got to start scoring these chances because before Burnley, his last goal was against Newcastle away and that was around a 12-14 matches before."

Hamann believes that Nunez has the potential to be the best player in the world if he sorts out his finishing.

"If he could finish, Darwin Nunez could be the best player in the world. He’s fast, physical, and has everything bar finishing. If you don’t finish or score, you will get a problem but sometimes I think he’s never going to learn to, but then I think he needs more time! At the moment he scores the difficult chances and misses the easy ones!"

Darwin Nunez has scored eight goals and provided eight assists for his side in 28 appearances across competitions this season.

Liverpool set for challenging start to 2024 as Mohamed Salah departs for AFCON

Liverpool look like they may be capable of beating Manchester City to the Premier League title this season, given their blistering start to the season. They have lost only one game in domestic football this season and sit atop the Premier League standings.

However, the Reds will be without talisman Mohamed Salah for the rest of January and parts of February, as the Egyptian winger is set to represent his country at AFCON. Jurgen Klopp's side will be without their top scorer, meaning other forwards like Nunez and Diogo Jota will have to step up.

Liverpool will face Arsenal first in an FA Cup third round clash at the Emirates on Sunday, January 7. They also have games against Fulham, Bournemouth, and Chelsea to prepare for without Salah, and they will hope to remain undefeated by the time he returns.