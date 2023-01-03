Didi Hamann pinpoints Liverpool's 'main culprit' and suggests potential midfield signing for Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has highlighted Fabinho as the reason behind the Reds' poor run of form.

Liverpool started the New Year with a 3-1 loss against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium as their defensive lapses were exploited by the Bees.

Hamann was a member of the Reds' Champions League-winning side in 2005. He has highlighted Fabinho as the 'main culprit' behind his former team's struggles.

The former Germany international has claimed that Fabinho has not been at his best this season and has failed to provide his backline a defensive shield.

Hamman told talkSPORT:

“I think game management was always one of their strengths, they always knew what to do at the right time. But obviously, you depend on players being in-form, and the main culprit I’d say is probably Fabinho because he’s not been that defensive shield that he has been over the last few years."

He added:

“When the back-four haven’t got any protection, then you obviously give away chances. They’ve got two very offensive full-backs, we know that, so it’s even more important that the middle is solid."

Ahead of the Curve @mediocentr0 Fabinho’s sudden and total physical deterioration is interesting. My guess is that he’s got fake papers and is actually 5-10 years older than reported. Fabinho’s sudden and total physical deterioration is interesting. My guess is that he’s got fake papers and is actually 5-10 years older than reported.

Hamann also claimed that the Reds have not been good enough to have someone like Thiago operating in the middle of the park.

“Fabinho has not been the same for the last six or seven months, and in Thiago they’ve got a player who likes to play with the ball, and I don’t think Liverpool is good enough at the moment to have Thiago in their team.”

Hamann has also urged Liverpool to make a move for Newcastle United's Joelington, who has been a revelation in midfield.

He has claimed that the Merseyside giants are in need of a physical defensive midfielder as well as a goalscoring midfielder. He added:

“It depends on what Fabinho does over the next couple of months or probably until the end of the season. I think if Fabinho doesn’t pick up, they probably need a holding midfielder, and then I think they need an offensive midfielder."

He continued:

“I’ve always looked at a player like Joelinton, I think they need a physical presence in midfield. I think they’ve got a lot of players in midfield, they’re all pretty similar, they can all handle the ball, they’re technically very gifted, but I also think they need a physical presence, especially in the Premier League. If Fabinho doesn’t pick up, I would say a defensive midfielder and somebody who gets a goal from midfield.”

Jamie Carragher hits out at 2 Liverpool stars after 3-1 defeat at Brentford

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slammed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott following the Reds' 3-1 loss against Brentford on January 1. He explained how both players were at fault for the Bees' second goal of the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the first half, Carragher said:

"Absolutely shambolic. It [Liverpool’s free-kick] should go long, can you believe Harvey Elliott actually dummies it in a position like that? But this is fantastic from Brentford, and Wissa at the back post - that is a great header. It’s not an easy one, the pace on the cross is just absolutely fantastic."

He added:

"If you look at Alexander-Arnold again at the back post, Ollie Watkins scored a goal like this against them a couple [of] games ago, he’s not offside, and it’s a fantastic header."

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP My word. Less than a minute later the same man goes unmarked in the box. An absolute abysmal defensive display. Trent Alexander Arnold's effort at a header is horrendous. Closes his eyes, jumps and hopes for the best. My word. Less than a minute later the same man goes unmarked in the box. An absolute abysmal defensive display. Trent Alexander Arnold's effort at a header is horrendous. Closes his eyes, jumps and hopes for the best.

Liverpool will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers next at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (January 7).

Poll : 0 votes