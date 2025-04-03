Didi Hamann slams Everton star for coward’s act against Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister during Merseyside derby

Didi Hamann has blasted James Tarkowski for what he described as a “coward’s tackle” on Alexis Mac Allister during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby. Both sides clashed at Anfield last night (April 2) for their 30th Premier League match of the season.

The contentious moment came when a Diogo Jota shot was blocked by Jarrad Branthwaite and bounced out toward Mac Allister at the edge of the area. Tarkowski had slid in late and hard, collecting the Reds midfielder after clearing the ball. Mac Allister remained on the ground after the contact, and referee Sam Barrott showed Everton’s captain a yellow card.

VAR made a brief check of the tackle but opted not to overrule the on-field decision, concluding Tarkowski had got a clean touch on the ball before catching Mac Allister on the follow-through. Nonetheless, the follow-through was heavy, and the tackle rekinded debate around what constitutes dangerous play in matches of this nature.

Didi Hamann was enraged by the decision not to send off Tarkowski, posting on X:

"That Tarkowski lunge is a coward's tackle. No idea how he never got sent off."

Liverpool did go on to win the game with a goal from Jota in the second half (57'), keeping them in strong contention for the Premier League title.

Gary Neville hails Arne Slot's Liverpool as 'unbelievable' after Merseyside derby win

Gary Neville has revealed he’s been left stunned by Liverpool’s form under Arne Slot. His comments came after the Reds' win over Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Diogo Jota’s winning goal sent Liverpool 12 points clear at the top of the league with only eight matches left. Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville admitted he had expected the Merseyside giants to struggle this season following Jurgen Klopp's exit.

However, Slot has served up 22 victories and a league-leading 70 goals so far, managing the team with a calmness that Neville says has been vital (via Daily Mail):

"Slot, because he's the absolute contradiction of Klopp in terms of his composure, his smoothness, his calmness, he just seems to be perfect in terms of what Liverpool needed this season and you've got to give it to everybody who appointed him but also to the manager and the players."

He also played down the prospect that their Carabao Cup final defeat or Champions League exit would taint their domestic dominance, adding:

"I'm stunned at where Liverpool are. I don't think we can rewrite history now and say because they lost the Carabao Cup final, because they've gone out of Europe, this is a half-disappointing season. This is an unbelievable season."

The Reds now travel to Craven Cottage on the weekend (April 6) to face Fulham, needing a further 13 points to lift the trophy.

