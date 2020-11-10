Didier Deschamps believes Paul Pogba 'can't be happy' at Manchester United

France manager Didier Deschamps believes Paul Pogba "can't be happy" with his current situation at Manchester United, amid a frustrating individual run. Pogba has started just four of Manchester United's seven Premier League games this season due to the consistency of Fred's performances in midfield as of late.

He's featured in all seven fixtures so far though but has seriously failed to impress, mainly as part of a midfield pivot alongside either Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay or Fred.

France manager Didier Deschamps believes Paul Pogba is unhappy at Manchester United — utdreport (@utdreport) November 9, 2020

His poor season so far was symbolized by the needless penalty he gave away in Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford last weekend.

Deschamps names a couple of things Pogba can't be happy with at Manchester United

SPORTEL Monaco Sports Media & Media Convention Day 2

Pogba always seems to make the headlines whilst away on international duty with France, as his current contract is nearing its 2022 expiry. Deschamps, the manager of the French national team, has recently spoken out about the 27-year-old's current troubles at Manchester United.

France manager Didier Deschamps shares his thoughts on Paul Pogba 👀 pic.twitter.com/WOpcU5uaDO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 9, 2020

“Paul [Pogba], I know him well and he knows the group well. He is in a situation with his club where he cannot be happy, neither with his playing time, nor with his positioning.

“He is not in his best period, he has had a series of injuries and the Covid-19 which has hit him quite hard. He needs to find his rhythm. The match he had to make last month was good and consistent despite a lack of pace. We cannot, however, say that he is fulfilled in what he does at his club.

Advertisement

“With me, there is no such concern, but I try to manage it too. When a player is in discomfort in his club, obviously, he is happy to play for the France team. He will tell me about his feelings and as I know him very well, it will go in a positive direction. Even if it is also up to him to make all his efforts.”

Four years on from his £90 million return to Manchester United, fans are starting to seem less and less worried about the prospect of losing Pogba.