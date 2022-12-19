Didier Deschamps to decide France future in January following FIFA World Cup final loss

France manager Didier Deschamps will make a decision on his future in January. Les Bleus suffered a penalty shootout defeat against Argentina in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Deschamps has been in charge of the team since 2012 and has been at the helm for 139 games. France have won 89 of those games, drawing 26 and losing 24.

In 2018, Didier Deschamps also led the team to FIFA World Cup glory. However, his side suffered an agonizing defeat in the final in 2022.

Jean-Pierre Bernes, Deschamps' friend and agent, has now revealed that the 1998 World Cup-winning captain will make a decision on his managerial role next month. He told L'Equipe:

“It is an important decision. It concerns his future. It's a very personal decision. Didier is going to return to France, take a few days off, to reflect. At the beginning of January, as he announced, he will see President Le Graët to announce his decision."

Bernes also added that a decision of this magnitude should be taken with careful consideration. He said:

"I believe that everything takes time. It is a decision which concerns a professional future, a future in short. It is not done lightly, in a stadium, after a final and such a scenario. It is a decision that must be taken calmly. Of course, everyone is waiting for his decision, but I think he will take it in due time. He is the master of his decision. He will take it when he wants to take it."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022



“I would have said the same if we had won, it takes time”. Didier Deschamps keeps all options open for his future: “I have a meeting with the FA president at the beginning of the year. I will discuss with him”.“I would have said the same if we had won, it takes time”. Didier Deschamps keeps all options open for his future: “I have a meeting with the FA president at the beginning of the year. I will discuss with him”. 🇫🇷 #Qatar2022“I would have said the same if we had won, it takes time”. https://t.co/0wtsMiBvPq

Didier Deschamps reacted to Kylian Mbappe's spectacular hat trick in the FIFA World Cup final

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a stellar tournament during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored eight goals and was the winner of the Golden Boot.

He was also the first player since Sir Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a hat trick in the final of the tournament.

Sir Geoff Hurst @TheGeoffHurst Many congratulations to Mbappe, whatever happens. I've had a great run! Many congratulations to Mbappe, whatever happens. I've had a great run!

Despite his great efforts, Mbappe ended up on the losing team. Didier Deschamps reacted to the PSG star's performance as he said after the game (via The Guardian):

“Kylian has really left his mark on this final. Unfortunately he didn’t end in the way he would have liked and that’s why he was disappointed at the end of the match like all the players.”

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes