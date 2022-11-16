Didier Deschamps decides to call in 23-year-old forward to replace injured France star Christopher Nkunku in the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad: Official 

France manager Didier Deschamps has called up Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani to replace injured RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku in his team's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Kolo Muani, 23, has been in fine form for Frankfurt since arriving on a pre-contract agreement from his boyhood club Nantes earlier this summer. He has scored eight goals and contributed 11 assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for his club in the ongoing season.

Nkunku, 25, twisted his left knee during a national team training camp on Tuesday (15 November) in a big blow for Les Blues. Set to join the likes of N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe, and Mike Maignan on the sidelines, the forward has registered 17 goals and four assists in 23 overall matches for his club this campaign.

Confirming Kolo Muani's inclusion in the FIFA World Cup squad in place of Nkunku, France Football Federation said in a statement:

"The FIFA Medical Committee having endorsed the withdrawal of Christopher Nkunku due to injury, Didier Deschamps had the possibility of calling a player to replace him. He has decided to call on Randal Kolo Muani. The Eintracht Frankfurt striker, currently in Japan with his club, will join the French team in Doha on Thursday."

Kolo Muani shot to prominence earlier this year after helping Nantes lift the Coupe de France trophy last season. After registering 20 goal involvements last term, he joined Frankfurt in July and helped them reach their first-ever UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

A mobile forward blessed with flair and technique, the two-cap France international is expected to warm the bench during the upcoming FIFA World Cup. He made his senior-team debut earlier this September.

Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, and Kingsley Coman are the other quality offensive options available to Deschamps and his staff.

Ranked fourth in the world, France have been drawn in Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia. The two-time champions are set to open their tournament on 22 November.

France star announces decision to withdraw from 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

Taking to Twitter on Monday, France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Presnel Kimpembe confirmed that he has decided not to participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He wrote:

"After various tests carried out with the technical teams of PSG and France, I made the decision not to play the World Cup. I am always ready to fight for selection and representing my country is always a source of immense pride and having the chance to play in the most prestigious of competitions again is an honour."

Explaining the reason behind his withdrawal, he added:

"Unfortunately, my health comes first and the latest tests have shown that I will not be able to ensure a 200% performance and I do not wish to destabilize the group. I wish the best of competitions to all my teammates, I have confidence in you and I will always be your first supporter. Come on Les Bleus!"

Kimpembe, 27, has struggled to remain fit for PSG during the ongoing season due to injury problems, featuring in just 11 games so far.

