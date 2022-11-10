Didier Deschamps drops France lineup hint after announcing 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

According to Get French Football News, France manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed that Les Bleus will play with four defenders at the back in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

France won the 2018 FIFA World cup playing in that system. Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti played at the center of Deschamps' team's defense for the majority of the tournament. Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard acted as the full-backs.

However, Deschamps has used a 3-4-1-2 system for his side in recent times. That said, he hasn't selected a natural right-wing back for his side's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. Hence, Deschamps might retort back to the 4-2-3-1 formation.

Varane, Pavard, Hernandez and Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe have been called up to the World Cup squad once more. They will be joined by Barcelona's Jules Kounde, Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano, AC Milan's Theo Hernandez, Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, and Arsenal's William Saliba as the other defenders selected by Deschamps for the tournament in Qatar.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has defended France forward Karim Benzema ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France forward Karim Benzema has suffered injury issues ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Karim Benzema hasn't featured for Real Madrid ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to various injury issues. However, Carlo Ancelotti dismissed the notion that the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner is preserving himself for France's campaign in Qatar.

Ancelotti said (via SPORSTAR):

“It’s a small ailment, and Karim has tried to recover from it, He is the first one who is frustrated with the situation, as he is entering the World Cup without the minutes he would have needed to be in better condition. The only thing that bothers me is that Karim has not been able to help the team with his quality.”

Benzema has played only 12 games for Los Blancos so far this season, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

The Frenchman recently spoke about aspirations with France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as he told Zack Nani on Twitch (via Managing Madrid):

“I want to do exceptional things, but I’m not going to do anything alone. It’s extraordinary, a World Cup. I approach it calmly, with ambition, always, but without haste. I don’t tell myself I have to win it. I’m not going to Qatar alone. On my side, I’m going to try to shine, to score goals and make assists. I can’t wait to play.”

Benzema will be hoping to get on the scoresheet when France kick off their campaign against Australia on November 22.

