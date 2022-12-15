Didier Deschamps reacts as France set up mouthwatering 2022 FIFA World Cup final showdown against Argentina

Didier Deschamps has revealed his emotions after guiding France to their second consecutive FIFA World Cup final.

Les Bleus became the first nation to reach back-to-back finals since Brazil in 2002 with a 2-0 victory over Morocco in the semi-final on Wednesday, 14 December. The French were unconvincing in their victory, but got over the line thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani.

Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe BACK TO BACK WORLD CUP FINAL. BACK TO BACK WORLD CUP FINAL. 🇫🇷

France will take on Argentina in Sunday's final, with both teams hoping to secure their third title. Deschamps is just the fourth man to lead his nation to two FIFA World Cup finals and will hope to become the first team since 1962 to retain the trophy.

France have reached the final despite missing several key players, including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Christopher Nkuku. After their hard-fought victory over Morocco, Deschamps revealed his delight at what his team had achieved, as he told reporters (as per Get French Football News):

“There’s emotion, there’s pride. Once again, it was an important step. There’s still another one to go. We’ve been with the players for a month, it’s never easy, but it’s been a pleasure up to now.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

Presnel Kimpembé

Lucas Hernandez

Karim Benzema

Mike Maignan

N’Golo Kanté

Paul Pogba



All of them not available, Ballon d’Or winner included…



…but Didier Deschamps’ France reach again the World Cup final after Russia 2018.



Alan Shearer praises France boss Didier Deschamps for Antoine Griezmann's FIFA World Cup form

Despite enduring a difficult few years at club level, Griezmann has been one of the players of the tournament. He is yet to score in this FIFA World Cup, but has played a crucial role as a more subdued midfielder, something which Sheaer believes Deschamps deserves credit for.

The Premier League's record goalscorer told BBC Sport after France's victory:

"You have got to give Didier Deschamps credit for changing Antoine Griezmann's position slightly.

"He is really enjoying what he's doing and he's working as hard as anyone on the pitch. He is doing an incredible job, both going forward and defensively. He has been superb."

The England legend further added:

"The defensive work that Antoine Griezmann had to, and did do, in the second half. The number of times he got in the way, the number of times he blocked it, clearing the ball in his own box.

"I thought he was man of the match, he was really good."

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba was also full of praise for the 31-year-old forward, as he stated after the final whistle:

"Antoine Griezmann has surprised me but he has the intelligent and quality to do it. He looks more like Kante than Griezmann!"

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Magician No player has created more chances than Antoine Griezmann at the 2022 World CupMagician No player has created more chances than Antoine Griezmann at the 2022 World Cup 👏Magician ✨ https://t.co/ToxmHt51ju

